Kim Kardashian Recalls Going Through O.J. Simpson’s Luggage as a Teen

Kim Kardashian has admitted she once went through O.J. Simpson's luggage during the time her late father represented the NFL star and actor in his 1995 double murder trial.

Robert Kardashian gained national recognition during Simpson’s trial, in which he was found not guilty on two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which can be seen above, Kim K's late father’s fame as a result of OJ's case was brought up.

"Now, you were a kid at that time, right?" Kimmel asked around the 14-minute mark, to which Kim confirmed she was 14 at the time.

Kimmel asked her if growing up as her father was representing the defense in one of the most famous trials in history had an impact on her, and she confirmed it did.

"I was so into it, and I just saw everything from behind the scenes," she shared. "I remember my dad walked in after it had all happened. O.J. had come to stay with my dad at the house, and he had this, like, Louis Vuitton luggage and brought it in the house. I'm seeing what’s going on on the news, but I see everything, like, in real life at my house. So I’m like, 'I’m going to go play investigator.'"