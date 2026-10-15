Music

North West Claims CORTIS' Bodyguard Once Stopped Her Taking Picture With K-Pop Group

Ye and Kim K's daughter ran into the K-pop group during their come-up — but apparently the interaction didn't go according to plan.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
CORTISPost, shop, and readVisit community
(L-R) North West and Martin of CORTIS.
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images | iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • North West said she and a friend once spotted CORTIS at The Grove in Los Angeles, but the K-pop group's security denied their request for a photo.
  • "I'm pretty sure it was them," North added during a TikTok Live with her mother, Kim Kardashian, after a fan asked whether she listens to the five-member group.
  • CORTIS released its second EP, GreenGreen, in May before launching the Put Your Phone Down Tour, whose Los Angeles stop later screened in select theaters.

North West has spoken about the time she met K-pop group CORTIS, but she claims their bodyguard stopped her from taking a picture with them.

On Wednesday (October 14), the N0rth4evr artist held a TikTok live session with her mother, Kim Kardashian, when a fan asked her whether she listens to the five-member South Korean group.

"You guys wanna know something crazy? “When they were just coming up, I think I saw them at The Grove," North replied, referencing the Los Angeles shopping centre.

"Me and my friend tried to ask for a picture to their security and they were like, 'No,'" she continued. "I’m pretty sure it was them."

The Big Hit Music act released their second EP, GreenGreen, in May, just two months before embarking on the Put Your Phone Down Tour. The Los Angeles stop of the tour, held at the YouTube Theater, was recorded for a concert broadcast which appeared in select theaters for two nights in August.

North, whom Kardashian shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, saw major in-person fandom at ComplexCon 2026 earlier this month at her booth. During Playboi Carti's concert at Crypto Arena that weekend, Ye popped out for a performance of "Can’t Tell Me Nothing," "Carnival" and "Off the Grid."

Related Stories

Russell Westbrook, North West, and Travis Barker
Music

ComplexCon: Travis Barker, Russell Westbrook, North West, More Pull Up

Here are all the high-profile celebrities who showed up to this year's ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Trey Alston9 days ago
North West
Style

North West Celebrates 'N0rth4evr' With Alex Moss Chain

The 12-year-old's debut EP arrived on Friday.

tara mahadevan167 days ago
North West
Music

North West Drops First EP 'N0rth4evr'

It's a mash-up of metal guitar riffs, autotune, and punk-infused rap.

Kris Seavers168 days ago

Trending

1
MusicPooh Shiesty Says He’s Locked Up 23 Hours Per Day
2
Music50 Cent Again Claims That Diddy Sent Him Funeral-Style Flower Arrangement
3
MusicYung Miami on LisaRaye's "Spend That" Criticism: 'What Are We Talking About?'
4
MusicKid Rock Moves Eminem Collab From “7 Sins” to “Heal My Faith,” Replaced by Lil Wayne
5
MusicThe 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now, Ranked (2026)
6
StyleThe Top 30 Celebrity Jewelers Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App