North West Claims CORTIS' Bodyguard Once Stopped Her Taking Picture With K-Pop Group

"I'm pretty sure it was them," North added during a TikTok Live with her mother, Kim Kardashian, after a fan asked whether she listens to the five-member group.

North West has spoken about the time she met K-pop group CORTIS, but she claims their bodyguard stopped her from taking a picture with them. On Wednesday (October 14), the N0rth4evr artist held a TikTok live session with her mother, Kim Kardashian, when a fan asked her whether she listens to the five-member South Korean group.

"You guys wanna know something crazy? “When they were just coming up, I think I saw them at The Grove," North replied, referencing the Los Angeles shopping centre.

"Me and my friend tried to ask for a picture to their security and they were like, 'No,'" she continued. "I’m pretty sure it was them."