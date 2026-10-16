Sneakers

This ACG-Inspired Nike Air Max 95 Is Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy this new Nike Air Max 95.

Nike Air Max 95
This Nike Air Max 95 is available now on Complex. Via Complex

A new Nike Air Max 95 big bubble iteration just launched on Complex, and the colorway is reminiscent of pairs from the brand’s ACG franchise.

Specifically, the latest Air Max 95 features a brown, teal, and pink color scheme similar to the ACG Caldera hiking boots from the 1990s. This Air Max 95 is equipped with a brown-based leather upper that has a gradient fade, with the darker shade at the bottom and lighter towards the shoelaces. The eyelets and the mini Swoosh by the collar are dressed in teal, while pink accents appear on the tongue’s “Air Max” embroidery. Completing the look are blue-colored Max Air units in the midsole.

This new “Cacao Wow/Tropical Teal” Air Max 95 big bubble is available now on Complex for $190. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

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