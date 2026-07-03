Robert Kardashian

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Kris Jenner
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Kris Jenner on Maintaining ‘Love’ for Her Kids’ Exes: ‘They Can Always Come to Me’

The matriarch is closest with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick.

tara mahadevan242 days ago
Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace, standing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years

The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Alex Ocho421 days ago
Robert Kardashian and O.J. Simpson in a courtroom, both wearing suits and engaged in conversation.
Pop Culture

Bible That O.J. Simpson Received from Rob Kardashian Sells for $80,000

Kim Kardashian tried to buy the Bible for $15,000 but was turned down by Simpson's estate.

Mark Elibert474 days ago
kim and north on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Says North West Will 'Fully Scam' People at Her Lemonade Stand: ‘I’ll Get Calls From My Friends’

The joking remarks are part of a larger interview focused on Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian.

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