John Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting

John Mayer has officially announced his first new single in half a decade — and it comes on an important day for the singer-songwriter.

On Friday (October 16), the Grammy-winner celebrated his 49th birthday by officially sharing with fans news of his new single, "Tom and Jerry," as well as a snippet featuring some of some of the song's lyrics.

"Tom and Jerry • 10/23 • pre-save now via link in bio • Thank you for waiting. ♥️," he captioned his post.