Music

John Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting

On his 49th birthday, the singer-songwriter shared with fans that the wait for new music is officially over.

John Mayer.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Key Takeaways

  • John Mayer marked his 49th birthday by announcing "Tom and Jerry," his first solo single in five years, due October 23.
  • Mayer thanked fans for waiting and shared a snippet featuring the lyric, "I’ll run away with you," after teasing the track with a black-and-white visual.
  • The song follows his 2021 single "Wild Blue," while Mayer is also preparing for a 21-show run at the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2027.

John Mayer has officially announced his first new single in half a decade — and it comes on an important day for the singer-songwriter.

On Friday (October 16), the Grammy-winner celebrated his 49th birthday by officially sharing with fans news of his new single, "Tom and Jerry," as well as a snippet featuring some of some of the song's lyrics.

"Tom and Jerry • 10/23 • pre-save now via link in bio • Thank you for waiting. ♥️," he captioned his post.

First teasing the song on Thursday (October 15) with a black and white visual showing a man and woman handcuffed to each other, Mayer captioned the teaser "I’ll run away with you…," which have now been revealed to be lyrics from the song.

On the new snippet, Mayer sings: "You’re my badge / Baby, I'm your scar / Throwin' daggers at the camera / Tryin' to hit me from afar / Now if you ever come through / Which I doubt you'll do / I'll run away with you."

John Mayer's most recent solo single was 2021's "Wild Blue," taken from his last album, Sob Rock. However, earlier this year, he joined Lainey Wilson on "Phone, Keys, Wallet," the lead single from her upcoming untitled sixth album.

The "Daughters" hitmaker also recently announced that he would be performing a string of dates at the Sphere in Las Vegas next April. On Tuesday (October 13), Mayer announced three extra dates, bringing his total number of 2027 shows at the Vegas venue to 21. Get tickets here.

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