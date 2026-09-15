Kai Cenat on Speculation He and Gigi Are Back Together: ‘It’s None of Y’all’s Business’

Kai Cenat isn't interested in letting his fans dictate what happens between him and his ex-girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah.

During a recent stream, Cenat addressed fans repeatedly bringing up Gigi and speculating that the former couple may have rekindled their relationship. While he acknowledged that she continues to support him, the streamer stressed that they're both currently single and anything that happens between them will remain private.

"Everybody screaming, 'Gigi, Gigi,' you know, she supports everything I do. And whatever I decide to do right now, Gigi single, I'm single," Cenat said. "Whatever we decide to do is up; it's our business. It's none of y'all's business, bro."

Cenat added that his previous experience sharing details about their relationship publicly has changed how he handles his personal life.

"And I've learned that the hard way. You feel what I'm saying? I've learned that the hard way," he continued. "So it's just like, certain things I just would not, you know, I just would not say."