Pop Culture

Kai Cenat on Speculation He and Gigi Are Back Together: ‘It’s None of Y’all’s Business’

Cenat says he’s learned the hard way to keep certain details of his personal life private.

Kai Cenat in a black outfit and cap stands in front of a "Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter Men's Collection" backdrop.
(Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Kai Cenat shut down reunion speculation about ex-girlfriend Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah, saying they are both single and “whatever we decide to do” is their business.
  • Cenat said he “learned the hard way” to keep his personal life private after their late-2025 breakup sparked cheating rumors, which Gigi denied, and public family drama.
  • He also urged fans to be patient with his repaired BruceDropEmOff friendship and the DYK group as they continue working things out behind the scenes.

Kai Cenat isn't interested in letting his fans dictate what happens between him and his ex-girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah.

During a recent stream, Cenat addressed fans repeatedly bringing up Gigi and speculating that the former couple may have rekindled their relationship. While he acknowledged that she continues to support him, the streamer stressed that they're both currently single and anything that happens between them will remain private.

"Everybody screaming, 'Gigi, Gigi,' you know, she supports everything I do. And whatever I decide to do right now, Gigi single, I'm single," Cenat said. "Whatever we decide to do is up; it's our business. It's none of y'all's business, bro."

Cenat added that his previous experience sharing details about their relationship publicly has changed how he handles his personal life.

"And I've learned that the hard way. You feel what I'm saying? I've learned that the hard way," he continued. "So it's just like, certain things I just would not, you know, I just would not say."

Cenat and Gigi went public with their relationship in late 2024 before their breakup became public roughly a year later. In December 2025, Cenat announced that he was single, kicking off a messy stretch of online speculation surrounding why the two had split.

Rumors of infidelity circulated following the breakup, including claims involving NBA YoungBoy. Gigi denied cheating on Cenat, writing at the time, "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that."

The fallout eventually extended beyond the former couple. Gigi's mother, Ashlee Monroe, publicly criticized Cenat in an emotional Instagram video and accused him of damaging her relationship with her daughter. Gigi subsequently announced on Jan. 1 that she was stepping away from social media indefinitely.

Cenat remained relatively quiet before addressing the situation earlier this year, when he apologized for not speaking sooner and explained that he needed time away to process everything.

He's also since opened up about losing himself during the relationship.

"I stopped living for myself and started living for her," Cenat previously said. "Every day became about her, not me."

During his latest stream, Cenat also addressed his repaired friendship with BruceDropEmOff and questions surrounding the DYK group. Like his situation with Gigi, he urged viewers not to rush things.

"Slow down, slow down. I want y'all to slow down a little bit. Just step by step, tiptoeing, tiptoeing, because I feel like there's a lot of work that we're still working on behind the scenes," Cenat said.

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