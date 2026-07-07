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From 'Black Torch' to 'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,' here's a look at what's new and next in anime.Khal
From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026Marc Griffin
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg sat down to talk about ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia,’ sequels, superheroes, their inseparable bond, and more.Jacob Kramer
From Sonny Vaccaro to Deloris Jordan, here is what you need to know about the real people who inspired the characters in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'Karla Rodriguez