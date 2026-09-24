Music

Druski Credits Drake With Changing His Life: 'I Can't Believe He Took a Chance on Me'

The life-changing moment in question is the 2020 video for "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Druski and Drake are smiling and talking at an event, with a woman in the background.
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Druski cites Drake’s decision to enlist him for the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video in 2020 as a life-changing moment that caused everything to shift “almost immediately.”

In a nearly two-hour conversation with The Diary of a CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, the always-in-headlines comedian spoke at length about his lifelong pursuit of greatness, noting his early realization that “most people don’t really wanna be great.” Instead, as Druski pointed out, they “just say it because it sounds good.” This realization sparked a drive in Druski that set him apart from his would-be contemporaries, ultimately leading him to the very greatness he had pursued for so long.

It wasn’t until Drake recruited him for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” however, that this manifestation fully started to take hold.

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“The thing that changed my life at the time was Drake calling for the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ music video,” Druski said, as seen above. “Everything shifted after that because brands started to take me seriously. It wasn’t no more sending free merch and ‘Oh, you get this,’ or ‘We’ll bring you out to this event and we just want your appearance and you can get in free.’ Now, it’s transactional with everything.”

At the time, Druski was already aware of Drake’s affinity for his work, though their conversations up until that point had solely consisted of quick exchanges carried out through DMs. Thanks to the “Laugh Now Cry Later” co-sign, Druski found himself being seen as “an actual star” in his own right.

“We had like a long conversation once he told me that I would be starring in that music video, and that was just about leading this generation of comedy and just what I am to the world at the time,” Druski, who said the Drake-spurred shift happened “almost immediately” after his starring role in the video, added. “I’m hearing his words. I’m like, ‘Yo, maybe this dude’s just gassing me up.’ This is wild to hear from somebody who is, in my eyes, a full-blown superstar.”

Druski went on to declare that he “could never repay” Drake for the impact he’s had on his life.

“I can’t believe he took a chance on me in that circumstance,” he said. “It shifted everything.”

Dave Meyers directed the video for Drake’s Lil Durk-featuring track “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which debuted in August 2020 and has since amassed nearly 600 million views on YouTube. The video also featured appearances by Odell Beckham Jr., Marshawn Lynch, and Kevin Durant.

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