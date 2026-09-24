Druski Credits Drake With Changing His Life: 'I Can't Believe He Took a Chance on Me'

Druski cites Drake’s decision to enlist him for the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video in 2020 as a life-changing moment that caused everything to shift “almost immediately.” In a nearly two-hour conversation with The Diary of a CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, the always-in-headlines comedian spoke at length about his lifelong pursuit of greatness, noting his early realization that “most people don’t really wanna be great.” Instead, as Druski pointed out, they “just say it because it sounds good.” This realization sparked a drive in Druski that set him apart from his would-be contemporaries, ultimately leading him to the very greatness he had pursued for so long. It wasn’t until Drake recruited him for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” however, that this manifestation fully started to take hold.

“The thing that changed my life at the time was Drake calling for the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ music video,” Druski said, as seen above. “Everything shifted after that because brands started to take me seriously. It wasn’t no more sending free merch and ‘Oh, you get this,’ or ‘We’ll bring you out to this event and we just want your appearance and you can get in free.’ Now, it’s transactional with everything.” At the time, Druski was already aware of Drake’s affinity for his work, though their conversations up until that point had solely consisted of quick exchanges carried out through DMs. Thanks to the “Laugh Now Cry Later” co-sign, Druski found himself being seen as “an actual star” in his own right.