JT on Yung Miami Beef, Says She Was 'Hurt' But They Find It 'Hilarious' Now

In an interview with Keke Palmer on her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, JT opened up about her public feud with fellow City Girls rapper Yung Miami and reiterated that they're on good terms.

The two rappers had a back-and-forth on social media back in April over alleged sneak disses, but they were able to sort out their issues the same day with a simple phone call. Palmer asked JT, around the 24-minute mark of the podcast as seen above, if she was "gagged" about the public nature of the issue. "I was more so hurt than gagged. I did not want that to happen," JT replied.

She clarified that it all came down to some communication issues with Yung Miami. "When you get to the point of ego, and it gets there, you forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults because it’s both of us getting this attitude of ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’ You know?" she continued. "It happened, and it was stupid. It's done, it's over with. ... Now it’s hilarious to both of us. Now it’s just a funny thing in time to us, like, ‘Bitch, I can’t believe you...' You know?"

Palmer said the two rappers handled the situation well and JT stressed that she thinks Miami should have an opportunity to tell her side of the story, too. "If we ever speak on it, she should be able to tell her side and how she feels because we both were deadass wrong," she added. "There wasn't no right person in that situation, and I feel like that's just something we should talk about as adults. ... She texted me the other day about something. ... I'm glad it didn't get out of hand."