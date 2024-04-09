Yung Miami and JT Clash on Twitter Over Alleged Sneak Disses

The City Girls got into a war of words with each other on social media.
The rap duo consisting of JT and Yung Miami had a heated argument on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday afternoon when the latter accused the former of “sneak dissing” her for weeks.
“A bitch been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say shit what a bitch mad at me fa?????!!!!!!” wrote Miami, 30, “I ain't jealous of a soul l'm always like go bitch go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY !! it ain't a bitch I haven't shown love to!!!!!!”
On the other hand, JT accused Miami of “playing dumb” and countered by denying any bad intentions. The 31-year-old expressed her willingness to resolve their issues through a sit-down conversation.
“I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack shit to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!,” wrote JT. “It'll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit down.... Caresha please! And this time leave [Saucy] Santana home!”
“You LET THE INTERNET PUT IN YOUR HEAD THAT IM JEALOUS OF YOU!” said Miami. “WHEN YOU KNOW IM THE ONE THAT ALWAYS PUSHED US YOU HAVE RESENTMENT TOWARDS TO & that's ok!!!”
“Girl the internet told you that which songs was about you the one saying ‘it's city girl shit even when it ain't city girl shit’ that was released under city girls or the one that say riding solo but l'm still in a group?” JT wrote. “Get your phone back from whoever this is baby don't play with me!”
JT then accused Miami of being “attention seeking” for not confronting her about the alleged diss tracks.
Miami, who was accused of transporting “pink cocaine” to ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs in a new lawsuit and allegedly served legal papers in a new viral video, suggested JT was "trying to kick me while I'm down."
The rapper denied JT was the first person to reach out her when the accusations made headlines.
Further into their fight, Yung Miami wrote, “You weird but always wanna act like l'm a weirdo you always mad it's always a problem & all I try to do is push you tell you, you the shit you can rap, you should model etc! You always mad you doing your shit as you should CONGRATULATIONS but somehow you STILL MAD AT!!!!!!”
Things quieted down between the women for about an hour until JT emerged with, “If I'm ever mad I have a reason to be behind close doors you have done stuff to me that you think I should just get over. You never come to my defense when I would ve literally took a bullet for you! When [Caresha Please] popped off I was there 1st episode, & when someone canceled I showed up in a red wig! Keep calling me mad like the internet do but you know me my heart pump Gold! I wish you the best always & I love how fast you got on here behind [Saucy] Santana!”
“Jatavia we just got off the phone l'm so confused now we back to the internet?????” Miami replied.
“This tweet was BEFORE the phone conversation,” JT countered. “Don’t know why it didn’t go through maybe because everyone blowing up my phone & it still stands! Im glad to see you know how to respond! You nonchalant about everything else!”
“Jatavia I love you. 🫶🏾💕 I'm moving on!” Miami responded.
“I love you more ❤️ I actually love you the most! ,” added JT.
Although it’s not clear what led to their falling out beyond “No Bars” and “Sideways,” it seems that the phone call proved to be helpful as the women were able to work out their differences privately.
JT seems to be making good on her promise that despite their differences, nothing will come between them in the future.
“Hopefully the future of the City Girls can be the City Girls,” said JT on Angie Martinez’s In Real Life podcast last year, per Vibe. “And I pray that our egos does not separate it. Or the internet, or guys, or like, nothing!”
She continued, “Sometimes I be on my shit; sometimes she be on her shit. You know? Like, we’re human; we’re women. We’re not girls, we’re women. Sometimes I wanna be with my man, just like sometimes she wanna be with her man. And I hope that’s not what be the reason or interfere.”