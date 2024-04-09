Yung Miami and JT Clash on Twitter Over Alleged Sneak Disses

“I love you more ❤️ I actually love you the most! 🩷,” added JT.

Although it’s not clear what led to their falling out beyond “No Bars” and “Sideways,” it seems that the phone call proved to be helpful as the women were able to work out their differences privately.

JT seems to be making good on her promise that despite their differences, nothing will come between them in the future.

“Hopefully the future of the City Girls can be the City Girls,” said JT on Angie Martinez’s In Real Life podcast last year, per Vibe. “And I pray that our egos does not separate it. Or the internet, or guys, or like, nothing!”

She continued, “Sometimes I be on my shit; sometimes she be on her shit. You know? Like, we’re human; we’re women. We’re not girls, we’re women. Sometimes I wanna be with my man, just like sometimes she wanna be with her man. And I hope that’s not what be the reason or interfere.”