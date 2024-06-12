Yung Miami is mourning the death of the father of her eldest child.
The City Girls rapper took to X on Wednesday afternoon to reveal it has now been four years since Jai Wiggins, father to her son Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., passed away in a reported fatal shooting.
“It's been 4 yrs since my bd passed he died 2 weeks before my son 7th birthday 💔,” she tweeted. “My son turning 11 in 2 weeks 😢 ahhhhh.”
In a follow-up message, the 30-year-old wrote, “I'm trying not to cry today but the rain is not making it no better💔💔🕊️🕊️.”
The City on Lock rapper also reminisced on her Instagram Story, posting photos of Wiggins’ funeral, a photo of him and her son, and a selfie of Wiggins.
“4 yrs wow,” she wrote on one image. On another, she wrote a slew of crying and broken-hearted emojis.
According to HotNewHipHop, Miami has previously expressed how she didn’t get a chance to mourn Wiggins’ passing because of her busy schedule.
She shared news of the death of Wiggins in June 2020. "Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai," she wrote on Instagram. "You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you."
Miami also shares a daughter, Summer Miami Luellen, with producer Southside.
