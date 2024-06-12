Yung Miami is mourning the death of the father of her eldest child.

The City Girls rapper took to X on Wednesday afternoon to reveal it has now been four years since Jai Wiggins, father to her son Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., passed away in a reported fatal shooting.

“It's been 4 yrs since my bd passed he died 2 weeks before my son 7th birthday 💔,” she tweeted. “My son turning 11 in 2 weeks 😢 ahhhhh.”