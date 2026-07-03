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American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Gets Told to 'Get a Job' at France vs Morocco Quarterfinal: 'That's a First'

The streamer, still reeling from Ronaldo's World Cup exit, was seemingly taken aback by the comment.

Joe Price7 days ago
Split image: On the left, Kylian Mbappé in a blue jersey on the field. On the right, Celeste Amarilla in a checkered shirt speaking in a formal setting.
Sports

French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Calls Paraguayan Senator 'Despicable' After Racist Posts

Celeste Amarilla made racist comments about the soccer star following France's 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Joe Price10 days ago
German Police Say Viral Vinted Ads Purporting Child Trafficking are 'Fake'
Life

German Police Say There are 'Strong Indications' That Viral Vinted Child Trafficking Ads Are Fake

As France probes and Vinted bans accounts, German police urge users to stop sharing ‘evidence’ and report suspicious listings the correct way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Vinted App Under Investigation Over Alleged Links to Child Trafficking
Life

Viral Vinted Listings Spark French Probe Into Child Trafficking Claims

Inside the viral plush toy listings that sparked a police probe, TikTok panic and a fierce debate over whether the Vinted trafficking claims are real.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a strapless gown and Brad Pitt in a tuxedo at a red carpet event, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Secures Legal Victory Amid Winery Dispute With Angelina Jolie

The owners of Château Miraval have been forced to testify in the legal battle between the former couple.

Joe Price21 days ago
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SOCCER: JUN 15 FIFA World Cup 26 Group G - Belgium vs Egypt
Sports

French Presenter Apologizes for Criticizing Doku for Leaving World Cup for Birth of First Child

French networr presenter France Pierron suggested it was "disgusting" of Doku to miss the World Cup to be with his wife as she gives birth.

Joe Price24 days ago
Miss France Withdraws from Miss Universe Competition After 73 Years
Pop Culture

Why Miss France Is Walking Away From the Miss Universe Pageant After 73 Years

Inside the values clash and pageant controversies that pushed Miss France to walk away from Miss Universe after a turbulent 2025 season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
France Finally Moves to Appeal Code Noir Slavery Law After Nearly 400 Years
Life

France Moves to Repeal Code Noir Slavery Law After 340 Years

Inside the emotional parliamentary fight to erase a brutal slavery decree—and why critics say France’s reckoning is still only symbolic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Russell Crowe
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Pushes Back Against Criticism of His Interaction With Autograph Seekers

A video showed Russell Crowe asking fans gathered outside his hotel to behave.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
Justin Bieber on stage wearing a red beanie and sleeveless top, holding a microphone, with a pink and red abstract background.
Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Compound at Coachella Featured Custom Dune Sofas From Paulin, Paulin, Paulin

Bieber's backstage compound featured custom, SKYLRK-inspired versions of the iconic Dune sofa.

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
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Kanye West performing on stage, wearing a dark oversized jacket, with a dramatic spotlight and misty atmosphere.
Music

Kanye West Announces Postponement of France Show, Underscores His 'Commitment to Make Amends'

“I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends,” Ye said.

Trace William Cowen93 days ago
Kanye West.
Music

Kanye West 'Not Welcome' in France as Country Officials Move to Ban Him

After being blocked from performing in the UK, its neighboring country is exploring legal options to officially ban Ye from performing at a June concert in Marseille.

Will Lavin93 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Takada Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Pharrell Williams Awarded the Legion of Honor By French President Emmanuel Macron

The producer and Louis Vuitton mens creative director was awarded France’s highest national honor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams171 days ago
Chappell Roan Roasted for Brigitte Bardot Tribute Post and 'Red Wine Supernova' Dedication
Pop Culture

Chappell Roan Responds After Her Brigitte Bardot Tribute Sparks Backlash: ‘Very Disappointing’

The singer spoke out after fans criticized her Brigitte Bardot tribute and its connection to 'Red Wine Supernova.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Brigitte Bardot, Actress Turned Animal Rights Activist, Dead at 91
Pop Culture

Brigitte Bardot, Actress Turned Animal Rights Activist, Dead at 91

Bardot was known as a sex symbol in the 1960s, but retired and became a supporter of animal rights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
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