Pop Culture

Ne-Yo Wears 'Let Me Ask My Wives' Shirt as Nod to Polyamory, Jokes 'They Said No'

In a post shared on Instagram, Ne-Yo playfully acknowledged his polyamorous lifestyle.

Ne-Yo wearing a red cap with an Atlanta logo, a graphic t-shirt, and gold chains, standing in front of a "dbs Sounds" backdrop.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

In a video shared on Instagram, Ne-Yo showed off a t-shirt that playfully acknowledged his polyamorous relationships with multiple women.

In the video, which can be seen below, Ne-Yo was shown wearing his signature hat and soundtracked by Bishop Bullwinkle’s “Hell to the Naw Naw.” He then revealed that his t-shirt reads, “Let me ask my wives.” He put up his hand to indicate a pause, rubbed his chin, and turned around to reveal that the back reads, “They said no!”

In 2025, the singer-songwriter revealed that he’s living a polyamorous lifestyle, dating three women at the same time. “We are a family. We love each other, and it's a beautiful thing, man. It genuinely is,” he said when asked about his relationships on an episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast with Tish and Brandi Cyrus earlier this year. “It's not as difficult as you would think.”

He admitted, however, that it comes with some challenges.

“It definitely takes a mindset to say, ‘Okay, we are sharing this one person, which means that there will at some point come a time where I want attention and I'm not going to be able to get it.’ You have to accept that. You have to be okay with that. Understand that that's the reality,” he shared. “And once you lock into that and go, ‘All right, so my time is my time. Our time is our time.’ And I have to make sure that I'm paying attention to both. It's about us, but it's also about them, and it's just three different women, three different personalities.”

Ne-Yo was previously in a relationship with Crystal Renay, whom he divorced in 2023. The exes share three children together, and he also has two children with Monyetta Shaw-Carter and two children with Sade Jenea Bagnerise. He first decided to pursue a polyamorous lifestyle following his divorce.

Recently, Akon claimed he’s advised Ne-Yo on how to manage polyamory because he also practices polygamy, although it’s unclear how many women he’s married to. I just tell him to be a man,” he continued. “Look at him. He's living his best life. Why? Because he’s staying down to what it is he wants. And you’ve just got to be honest. It's literally that simple.”

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