Druski Shares New Skit About the Woman in Your Hometown You Should Avoid

Druski has shared another hilarious skit, and this time he’s taken on the persona of the one woman in your hometown you always try to avoid.
In the sketch, which can be seen below, the comedian once again sports a terrifying makeup transformation. The video kicks off with Druski, wearing a garish floral gown and what appear to be Crocs, getting into a heated argument with a neighbor. Then it cuts to him speaking to his family while holding the smallest dog you’ve ever seen, a cigarette, and a beer. Myrtle Beach even gets a shoutout, and the character celebrates six weeks of sobriety with smoking fajitas.
This is far from the first time Druski has donned so-called “whiteface” for a comedy skit. The comedian debuted a proud American character last year, in which he portrayed a NASCAR-loving, MAGA-adjacent fool with some transformative makeup. He revived the character earlier this year for the Fourth of July, this time singing a Luke Combs song into a mirror.
Perhaps most controversially, he debuted a skit this year in which he portrayed a conservative woman, which many people associated with the behavior of Erika Kirk following the assassination of her husband last year. While plenty of people found the sketch funny, highlighting the absurdity of performative right-wing politicians, Erika called out Druski for “dressing up in whiteface.”
President Donald Trump even suggested the conservative personality should “sue his ass off,” referring to Druski.