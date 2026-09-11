Druski Shares New Skit About the Woman in Your Hometown You Should Avoid

Druski has shared another hilarious skit, and this time he’s taken on the persona of the one woman in your hometown you always try to avoid.

In the sketch, which can be seen below, the comedian once again sports a terrifying makeup transformation. The video kicks off with Druski, wearing a garish floral gown and what appear to be Crocs, getting into a heated argument with a neighbor. Then it cuts to him speaking to his family while holding the smallest dog you’ve ever seen, a cigarette, and a beer. Myrtle Beach even gets a shoutout, and the character celebrates six weeks of sobriety with smoking fajitas.