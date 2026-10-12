Blueface Seemingly Proposes to Chrisean Rock at Club During Livestream

After welcoming a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Nevaeh Akira earlier this year, Blueface appears to be back with his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock and livestreamed his proposal to her. During a recent stream on Kick, Blueface was joined by Chrisean Rock and others in a club when bottle service came over to them with a sign reading, “Will you marry me?” While it’s difficult to make out what they were saying in the clip, which can be seen below, Rock appeared surprised by the moment and said yes. They shared a couple of kisses, and she was visibly emotional.

The stream was hosted on Kick on Sunday (Oct. 11), and the proposal was seemingly confirmed later on when Blueface told his viewers that he has “a wife” now.