Pop Culture

Blueface Seemingly Proposes to Chrisean Rock at Club During Livestream

The apparent proposal comes less than two months after he welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend Nevaeh Akira.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock seated at a table with plates of salad. Blueface is showing a hand gesture and wearing rings.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

After welcoming a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Nevaeh Akira earlier this year, Blueface appears to be back with his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock and livestreamed his proposal to her.

During a recent stream on Kick, Blueface was joined by Chrisean Rock and others in a club when bottle service came over to them with a sign reading, “Will you marry me?”

While it’s difficult to make out what they were saying in the clip, which can be seen below, Rock appeared surprised by the moment and said yes. They shared a couple of kisses, and she was visibly emotional.

The stream was hosted on Kick on Sunday (Oct. 11), and the proposal was seemingly confirmed later on when Blueface told his viewers that he has “a wife” now.

His engagement to Rock comes a month after he split from Nevaeh Akira, with whom he welcomed a child earlier this year. She confirmed that they’re no longer in a relationship in updates shared on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m set free. Everything happens for a reason,” she wrote. “It was a long traumatic headache with nothing but negativity. I’m single. I truly maybe needed this.”

During her pregnancy, Blueface sat down for a candid conversation with Akira to reveal that he had cheated on her with Rock.

"I cheated. I know. Sorry," Blueface told her. "I don't have intentions on going to be with somebody else. My apology... take it with honor."

It’s unclear when, exactly, Blueface and Rock officially reunited. The now seemingly engaged couple share a two-year-old son, and in an interview in August, she suggested that they wouldn’t get back together.

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Blueface Seemingly Proposes to Chrisean Rock at Club During Livestream