Aries Spears

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Split image of Faizon Love and Aries Spears.
Pop Culture

Faizon Love Shades Aries Spears for His Bernie Mac Criticism: ‘Consider the Source’

Love responded to Spears' remarks about Mac on 'Live From The Green Room' in a video posted on Instagram.

Jose Martinez7 minutes ago

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