DJ Vlad Trolls N.O.R.E. With False Claims Jay-Z Bankrolled His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Bryan alleges N.O.R.E. sexually assaulted her at a crowded nightclub in 1999, while Vlad and the rapper have traded shots over N.O.R.E.'s refusal to appear on VladTV.

Vlad quickly admitted that "none of it is true," adding that he has not spoken to Bryan since interviewing her nearly a decade ago.

DJ Vlad is showing no signs of letting up on N.O.R.E., having now jokingly suggested that the sexual assault lawsuit filed against the rapper-turned-podcaster is being bankrolled by Jay-Z. The civil lawsuit the Drink Champs co-host is facing was filed by Carmen Bryan, an entrepreneur who shares a child with Nas. According to the 20-page complaint, Bryan has alleged that N.O.R.E. sexually assaulted her at a crowded nightclub in 1999. She also alleged that she disclosed the purported assault to Jay-Z, who "threatened to confront" N.O.R.E. personally. On Thursday (September 10), Vlad took to Instagram to share a video that features him speaking about the lawsuit. It begins with him saying: "N.O.R.E., this right here is payback."

After the initial introduction, Vlad continues: "Right in the midst of the whole situation, I hit up Carmen Bryan, and I said, 'Yo, you ready to go forward with this lawsuit?' And she said, 'Yo, I would love to, but I don’t have the money, Vlad. This is gonna cost a lot of money. And I don’t have lawyers to fight this.' I said, 'I got you.'" Vlad then goes on to claim that he called up multiple high-profile lawyers, including some who previously appeared on VladTV, to form a "dream team" for her litigation. "They don’t usually do civil suits, but I brought millions of dollars of business to them, so I made an exception," he says in the clip. "But here’s the thing about this whole situation… Lawsuits are expensive. You could spend five, 10 million dollars on a lawsuit. I’m not trying to spend that. So, I had to go to someone else who had some real money and had some skin in the game." It's at this point in the video that he claims Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez are funding the lawsuit. But then, just moments later, he reveals that everything he said previously about his own involvement and Jay-Z's purported involvement in the lawsuit was actually a lie.