Steve-O's First Face Tattoo Is a Penis Courtesy of Post Malone

Steve-O made good on his word and got a penis tattooed on him by Post Malone.

Earlier this month, the Jackass star told Page Six that he was scheduled to get inked by Posty, 28, on June 14, just one day after his 50th birthday.

“I’m getting my first face tattoo. Post Malone is going to tattoo a dick on my forehead,” Steve-O said at the time, noting the tat had already been designed. “That’s the plan. He asked, ‘Is it going to be a chode?’ And I don’t even know what a chode is!”

If you weren’t sure, Dictionary.com says a “chode” is slang for a penis that is wider than it is long.

The dickface tattoo was done backstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, where Malone was headlining.