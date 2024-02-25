Quavo Reacts After Meeting Fan With Back Tattoo of Rapper's Face

Quavo appeared stunned when an overseas fan showed him his ink.

The rapper, 32, who is featured on “Paperwork” off of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1, arrived in Milan, Italy last week to take part in their “Vultures Listening Experience” on Thursday, according to Billboard.

An undated video circulating on social media shows that a few lucky fans were able to catch the Migos rapper on the streets.

A 24-year-old fan named Daniele Cavarretta surprised Quavo when he took off his shirt to reveal a back tattoo of the rapper’s face along with Post Malone’s.