Quavo Reacts After Meeting Fan With Back Tattoo of Rapper's Face

Quavo got quite the surprise while out and about in Milan, Italy.

Feb 25, 2024
Quavo appeared stunned when an overseas fan showed him his ink.

The rapper, 32, who is featured on “Paperwork” off of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1, arrived in Milan, Italy last week to take part in their “Vultures Listening Experience” on Thursday, according to Billboard.

An undated video circulating on social media shows that a few lucky fans were able to catch the Migos rapper on the streets.

A 24-year-old fan named Daniele Cavarretta surprised Quavo when he took off his shirt to reveal a back tattoo of the rapper’s face along with Post Malone’s.

Man with a tattoo of Post Malone and Quavo on his back, including facial details and glasses.
@danielecavarretta / Instagram

“That was crazzy fr 😂🙌,” wrote Quavo on Instagram in the comments section of a post with Cavarretta’s tattoo.

Comment by user quavohuncho, expressing surprise and excitement, pinned by the author

It seems like the Migos have been getting a lot of love lately from fans in the U.S. and overseas.

In December, Quavo spotted a fan wearing a shirt in tribute to Migos member Takeoff on the streets of Tokyo, Japan and offered him money for it. The late rapper also had a wax figure made of him by Ohio-based artist, Mr. Officials last month.

