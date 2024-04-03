Steve-O Declined Bill Maher Interview When Host Refused Not to Smoke Weed Despite 'Jackass' Alum's Sobriety

Steve-O turned down an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where Maher interviews people while smoking weed, after Maher refused to make an exception for the sober Jackass alum.
In a recent episode of the Steve-O's Wild Ride! show, the 49-year-old host asked guest Patrick Bet-David, who appeared on Club Random recently, about his take on Maher, 68. He then revealed that Maher’s insistence on smoking weed forced him to turn down an interview.
“I’m a clean and sober guy," Steve-O explained. "It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety, approaching 16 years. ... I'm about to be sweet 16, coming up on it. ... And like really, there’s nothing I value more than my sobriety. There’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery."
Steve-O continued, "I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast—which I saw you on—reached out, and his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. And I said hey, I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot? He said, 'No, that’s a dealbreaker.'"
Steve-O compared Maher's setup to similar podcasts he himself has appeared on, including Mike Tyson's Hotboxin'.
“Mike Tyson’s podcast is called Hotboxin’, like the whole point, [B-Real's The Smokebox]—all these prolific potheads, I’ve been on their shows and it wasn’t so important to them to blow marijuana smoke in my face,” he said. “But for Bill Maher, it was a dealbreaker.”
Meanwhile, as referenced by the Hollywood Reporter, Maher has in fact refrained from smoking due to a guest's wishes.
During Sheryl Crow’s appearance on Club Random, Maher told the renowned singer-songwriter, “That’s when I need a joint…but I’d never light one up in front of you.”
