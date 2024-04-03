Steve-O Declined Bill Maher Interview When Host Refused Not to Smoke Weed Despite 'Jackass' Alum's Sobriety

Steve-O turned down an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where Maher interviews people while smoking weed, after Maher refused to make an exception for the sober Jackass alum.

In a recent episode of the Steve-O's Wild Ride! show, the 49-year-old host asked guest Patrick Bet-David, who appeared on Club Random recently, about his take on Maher, 68. He then revealed that Maher’s insistence on smoking weed forced him to turn down an interview.

“I’m a clean and sober guy," Steve-O explained. "It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety, approaching 16 years. ... I'm about to be sweet 16, coming up on it. ... And like really, there’s nothing I value more than my sobriety. There’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery."

Steve-O continued, "I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast—which I saw you on—reached out, and his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. And I said hey, I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot? He said, 'No, that’s a dealbreaker.'"