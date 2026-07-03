Michael Imperioli

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Michael Imperioli with gray hair sits at a microphone in a studio setting, wearing a dark suit.
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Says ‘The Sopranos’ Characters Would ‘Probably’ Support Donald Trump

The actor starred in all 86 episodes of the hit series, which ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO.

Alex Ocho145 days ago
James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli pose together outdoors, with Gandolfini in a black shirt and Imperioli in a white shirt and dark jacket
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Shares Emotional Message on 11th Anniversary of James Gandolfini's Death

The two starred opposite each other in all six seasons of the HBO classic.

Joe Price758 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Reveals Hardest 'Sopranos' Scenes to Shoot: 'It's Much Easier Shooting a Mobster'

The actor revealed it was hard abusing his onscreen wife played by Drea de Matteo on 'The Sopranos.'

Mark Elibert1070 days ago

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