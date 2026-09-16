Bets

Lions at Bills TNF Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props

The Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup is a banger as the Lions will visit the Bills. Both teams are in the Top 10 of Complex’s Power Rankings ahead of Week 2.

Lions Bills TNF odds Thursday Night Football spread moneyline total props
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

A possible Super Bowl LXI preview is on tap for Thursday Night Football this week, as the Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

This will be the first NFL regular season game played at the new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Below, we will dish out a betting preview of the much-anticipated matchup.

Lions at Bills Thursday Night Football odds
Here is a look at the odds for the TNF matchup between the Lions and Bills.

  • Point Spread: Lions (+5) at Bills (-5)
  • Moneyline: Lions (+190) at Bills (-235)
  • Total: Lions at Bills Over 54.5 (-115)/Under 54.5 (-105)

The Bills, who rank No. 2 in Complex’s NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 2, are -5 favorites over the Lions.

Josh Allen and Co. are fresh off an impressive 36-31 road win over the Houston Texans. The Bills were -1.5 favorites against Houston, and covered. The total for that game was set at 44.5 and the two teams easily went Over the number, scoring a combined total of 67 points.

The Lions were not nearly as impressive as the Bills in Week 1, although Detroit did hold on for a victory. Dan Campbell’s crew edged the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, 31-30.

The Lions did not cover the -7 spread, but the game’s total did go Over 49.5.

Detroit took a small hit in our power rankings as a result of the mostly lackluster performance, falling from 6 to 8.

Allen put the NFL on notice this past Sunday with his performance against what is widely considered to be the best defense in the league. The Bills QB completed 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards and 2 passing TDs. He also had 2 rushing TDs against Houston.

Needless to say, the early returns on former offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the Bills head coach are highly positive.

Brady’s Bills will now face a Lions defense that was lit up by Saints QB Tyler Shough on Sunday. The 2025 second round pick shredded the Lions defense for 410 yards on 35 passes. He threw 3 TD passes against Detroit, but was also picked off twice.

Fireworks are expected at Highmark Stadium on Thursday night and not just because it’s the Bills’ debut in the building. The total for the game has been set at a whopping 54.0 at Fanatics Sportsbook. That is the highest projected total on NFL Week 2 odds board.

Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a phenomenal outing against the Saints as he had 156 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs on 29 carries. Gibbs also had 5 catches for 30 yards against New Orleans.

Jared Goff was decent in Week 1, completing 26-of-39 passes for 206 yards and 2 TDs. He was not intercepted.

Lions at Bills TNF player props
Here is a look at the anytime TD odds for the key players in Thursday night’s showdown between the Lions and Bills.

  • Jahmyr Gibbs (-285)
  • James Cook (-155)
  • Josh Allen (-130)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (+110)
  • DJ Moore (+160)
  • Dalton Kincaid (+190)
  • Khalil Shakir (+225)
  • Jameson Williams (+230)
  • Sam LaPorta (+240)
  • Keon Coleman (+360)

Goff’s passing yards Over/Under has been set at 270.5. Allen’s passing O/U has been set at 250.5.

Gibbs’ rushing yards Over/Under has been set at 90.5, while James Cook’s rushing O/U has been set at 75.5. Allen’s rushing O/U is 30.5.

Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.

Related Stories

Patriots Seahawks odds spread moneyline total props
Bets

Patriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener

The 2026-27 NFL season kicks off tonight in Seattle with a Super Bowl rematch. Here is a betting preview of the much-anticipated showdown between the Patriots and Seahawks.

Matt Burke9 days ago
Caleb Williams celebrates the Bears win over the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bets

2026 NFL Power Rankings, Week 2

Heading into Week 2, the Bears and Giants are up, while the Cowboys and Chargers are down. Are the Rams still no. 1?

Matt Burke3 days ago
NFL Week 1 odds spreads totals updated over unders
Bets

Updated NFL Week 1 Odds With Spreads and Totals

We dive into the first week pro football odds and see if there has been any sort of line movement ahead of the start of the season.

Matt Burke10 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
4
StyleBest Marvel Streetwear Collaborations of All Time
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App