A possible Super Bowl LXI preview is on tap for Thursday Night Football this week, as the Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video). This will be the first NFL regular season game played at the new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Below, we will dish out a betting preview of the much-anticipated matchup. Lions at Bills Thursday Night Football odds

Here is a look at the odds for the TNF matchup between the Lions and Bills.

Point Spread: Lions (+5) at Bills (-5)

Moneyline: Lions (+190) at Bills (-235)

Total: Lions at Bills Over 54.5 (-115)/Under 54.5 (-105)

The Bills, who rank No. 2 in Complex’s NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 2, are -5 favorites over the Lions. Josh Allen and Co. are fresh off an impressive 36-31 road win over the Houston Texans. The Bills were -1.5 favorites against Houston, and covered. The total for that game was set at 44.5 and the two teams easily went Over the number, scoring a combined total of 67 points. The Lions were not nearly as impressive as the Bills in Week 1, although Detroit did hold on for a victory. Dan Campbell’s crew edged the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, 31-30. The Lions did not cover the -7 spread, but the game’s total did go Over 49.5. Detroit took a small hit in our power rankings as a result of the mostly lackluster performance, falling from 6 to 8.

Allen put the NFL on notice this past Sunday with his performance against what is widely considered to be the best defense in the league. The Bills QB completed 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards and 2 passing TDs. He also had 2 rushing TDs against Houston. Needless to say, the early returns on former offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the Bills head coach are highly positive. Brady’s Bills will now face a Lions defense that was lit up by Saints QB Tyler Shough on Sunday. The 2025 second round pick shredded the Lions defense for 410 yards on 35 passes. He threw 3 TD passes against Detroit, but was also picked off twice. Fireworks are expected at Highmark Stadium on Thursday night and not just because it’s the Bills’ debut in the building. The total for the game has been set at a whopping 54.0 at Fanatics Sportsbook. That is the highest projected total on NFL Week 2 odds board. Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a phenomenal outing against the Saints as he had 156 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs on 29 carries. Gibbs also had 5 catches for 30 yards against New Orleans.

Jared Goff was decent in Week 1, completing 26-of-39 passes for 206 yards and 2 TDs. He was not intercepted. Lions at Bills TNF player props

Here is a look at the anytime TD odds for the key players in Thursday night’s showdown between the Lions and Bills.

Jahmyr Gibbs (-285)

James Cook (-155)

Josh Allen (-130)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+110)

DJ Moore (+160)

Dalton Kincaid (+190)

Khalil Shakir (+225)

Jameson Williams (+230)

Sam LaPorta (+240)

Keon Coleman (+360)

Goff’s passing yards Over/Under has been set at 270.5. Allen’s passing O/U has been set at 250.5. Gibbs’ rushing yards Over/Under has been set at 90.5, while James Cook’s rushing O/U has been set at 75.5. Allen’s rushing O/U is 30.5.

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