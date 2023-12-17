Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," he told Vanity Fair in his cover story published in September. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

The pair appeared to make things official through a campaign for Gucci Valigeria, the brand’s luxury travel label, which launched in September.

One of Benito and Jenner’s last public appearances together was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when the reggaeton artist was on hosting and musical guest duties.

Jenner appeared to hint at the split last month with a post on Instagram captioned, “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”