Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are officially calling it quits.
A source connected to the couple tells People , that the Puerto Rican artist, 29, and the model, 28, are no longer a couple after less than a year of dating.
The former couple’s dating history goes back to last February when they were spotted on an alleged double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Despite a number of sightings together, Bad Bunny (whose legal name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) was reluctant to verbally confirm their relationship.
“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," he told Vanity Fair in his cover story published in September. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”
The pair appeared to make things official through a campaign for Gucci Valigeria, the brand’s luxury travel label, which launched in September.
One of Benito and Jenner’s last public appearances together was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when the reggaeton artist was on hosting and musical guest duties.
Jenner appeared to hint at the split last month with a post on Instagram captioned, “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”
Bad Bunny is set to hit the road with his Most Wanted Tour in support of his album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.’ The trek kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and features the Grammy-winning rapper performing only his trap hits.