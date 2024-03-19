Although it’s not clear if the images were of the two leaving the Crypto.com Arena, the “Tití Me Preguntó” rapper’s leather jacket and tinted sunglasses in the paparazzi photos match what he was wearing courtside at the game.

The couple met in 2017 at a restaurant in Puerto Rico before they began dating and collaborating on songs such as “En Casita” and “El Apagón,” according to People. Benito and Gabriela went public with their relationship in early 2020 and shared glimpses of their life together throughout the pandemic on social media. They quietly ended their relationship in late 2022.

The recent sighting of the two former lovers comes amid reports that another one of Benito’s exes, Kendall Jenner, 28, is allegedly “trying to figure things out” with on-and-off boyfriend Devin Booker, 27, according to a February report from Entertainment Tonight.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted on an alleged double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Despite being seen together in public several times, the rapper was reluctant to verbally confirm their relationship. They made things official with a campaign for Gucci Valigeria in September and were once again seen together at the afterparty for Saturday Night Live in October, where the reggaeton sensation was on hosting and musical guest duties.

A source connected to the couple told People in December that they had amicably split up, with Entertainment Tonight adding that there is “no negativity between them.”