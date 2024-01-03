Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spent NYE Together Shortly After Reported Split

It was reported last month that the couple had amicably split after less than a year of dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Bad Bunny and Jenner had been “doing their own things lately” and “slowly started to fizzle out.”

The source further suggested that the two always knew their relationship wasn’t “forever” and that there is “no negativity between them.”

On Sunday, the rapper surprise-released a new music video for his single “No Me Quiero Casar” (I Don’t Want to Get Married) off his latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. In the visual, the rapper dodges questions about settling down at a lavish New Year’s Eve party before he ultimately loses his cool.

Bad Bunny will hit the road with his Most Wanted Tour when it kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As previously mentioned, Benito will only perform his trap hits on this tour.