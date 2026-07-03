Latest Stories
Bunnie Xo Shows Off New Home Following Jelly Roll Divorce Announcement
With help from one of her close friends, the podcaster and former sex worker has given fans a tour of her new residence.
Zahara Jolie Takes Out Newspaper Ad to Drop ‘Pitt’ Surname as Part of Petition
The 21-year-old adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie published the legal notice in the 'Los Angeles Daily Journal.'
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage
One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."
Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'
The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.
Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women
The Chicago rapper has questioned the double standard when it comes to Meg and male artists who glorify violence and hyper-sexuality.
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’
The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.
Angelina Jolie Says She Hasn't Dated Since Breaking Up with Brad Pitt: 'I Have to Live Again'
The celebrity exes split up in 2016.
Ariana Grande Suggests Reunion With Ex Ricky Alvarez In 'Thank U, Next' Lyric Change
The pop star has left fans wondering if she and her ex are back on after a performance on her 33rd birthday.
Angelina Jolie Credits Her Kids as She Says Her 'Fighting Spirit is Finally Back'
The actress opens up about rediscovering herself ahead of her new film 'Couture.'
Soulja Boy's Ex Intends to Sell His Royalties to Collect $4 Million Judgment
Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend filed a notice to sell his BMI residuals after a 2025 jury awarded her $4.25 million for sexual battery.
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Divorce Taught Her Self-Reflection: ‘F*cking Figure Yourself Out’
The actress-singer partly looked to self-blame as the cause of her 2025 divorce from Affleck.
David Harbour Calls Ex Lily Allen's Breakup Album 'Weird': 'It's My Private Life'
The 'Stranger Things' actor opens up about the album that put his split from the UK singer under a microscope.
Deion Sanders’s Daughter Says He 'Wasn't Mad' When He Found Out She Was Expecting With Jacquees
Deiondra welcomed her first child with Jacquees in August 2024.
Jussie Smollett Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé Jabari Redd
The former 'Empire' star and his now ex-fiancé were engaged for less than a year.
Jeezy on Taking Himself on Dates: 'As a Man You Should Take Time to Be With Yourself'
The Atlanta rapper has been enjoying some solo time since his divorce from Jeannie Mai.
Soulja Boy Responds to Ex's Rent Money Request: 'She Better Call Drake'
Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Big Draco's son, claimed the "Crank That" hitmaker has blocked her.
Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident
The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.
Damian Lillard's Ex-Wife Subpoenas Woman He Allegedly Had a Child With
Damian Lillard's ex-wife, Kay'La, served a subpoena to a woman named Justie Wolf, who allegedly had a child with the NBA star.