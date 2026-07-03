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Bunnie Xo.
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Shows Off New Home Following Jelly Roll Divorce Announcement

With help from one of her close friends, the podcaster and former sex worker has given fans a tour of her new residence.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 minutes ago
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Zahara Jolie Takes Out Newspaper Ad to Drop ‘Pitt’ Surname as Part of Petition

The 21-year-old adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie published the legal notice in the 'Los Angeles Daily Journal.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho10 days ago
Ashley Williams, Montel Williams and Kamala Harris attend Eighth Annual Race To Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California on May 18, 2001.
Pop Culture

Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'

The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
(L-R) Vic Mensa and Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women

The Chicago rapper has questioned the double standard when it comes to Meg and male artists who glorify violence and hyper-sexuality.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
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Frankie Muniz in a blue blazer and wife Paige Price in a black dress pose together against a blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’

The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
(L-R) Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande.
Music

Ariana Grande Suggests Reunion With Ex Ricky Alvarez In 'Thank U, Next' Lyric Change

The pop star has left fans wondering if she and her ex are back on after a performance on her 33rd birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a strapless black dress and sunglasses, standing outdoors with people and buildings in the background.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie Credits Her Kids as She Says Her 'Fighting Spirit is Finally Back'

The actress opens up about rediscovering herself ahead of her new film 'Couture.'

tara mahadevan30 days ago
TLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Soulja Boy's Ex Intends to Sell His Royalties to Collect $4 Million Judgment

Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend filed a notice to sell his BMI residuals after a 2025 jury awarded her $4.25 million for sexual battery.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
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"Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on October 06, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Divorce Taught Her Self-Reflection: ‘F*cking Figure Yourself Out’

The actress-singer partly looked to self-blame as the cause of her 2025 divorce from Affleck.

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
Split image. Left: David Harbour in a tuxedo. Right: and Lily Allen in a light blue dress.
Pop Culture

David Harbour Calls Ex Lily Allen's Breakup Album 'Weird': 'It's My Private Life'

The 'Stranger Things' actor opens up about the album that put his split from the UK singer under a microscope.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
Deiondra Sanders
Sports

Deion Sanders’s Daughter Says He 'Wasn't Mad' When He Found Out She Was Expecting With Jacquees

Deiondra welcomed her first child with Jacquees in August 2024.

tara mahadevan43 days ago
Jussie Smollett and Jabari Redd
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé Jabari Redd

The former 'Empire' star and his now ex-fiancé were engaged for less than a year.

tara mahadevan44 days ago
Jeezy.
Music

Jeezy on Taking Himself on Dates: 'As a Man You Should Take Time to Be With Yourself'

The Atlanta rapper has been enjoying some solo time since his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
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(L-R) Soulja Boy and Drake.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Ex's Rent Money Request: 'She Better Call Drake'

Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Big Draco's son, claimed the "Crank That" hitmaker has blocked her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Damian Lillard and ex wife Kay'la
Sports

Damian Lillard's Ex-Wife Subpoenas Woman He Allegedly Had a Child With

Damian Lillard's ex-wife, Kay'La, served a subpoena to a woman named Justie Wolf, who allegedly had a child with the NBA star.

tara mahadevan47 days ago

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