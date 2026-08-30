Pop Culture

Brooklyn Man Sets Himself on Fire in Google's Manhattan Building

John Butch, 63, has been charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Google
(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A Brooklyn man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting himself ablaze inside the lobby of a Lower Manhattan office building that houses Google offices, leaving him severely burned and alone in his injuries.

John Butch, 63, allegedly ignited himself using a "lighter accelerant" at approximately 3 p.m. Friday (Aug. 28) in the lobby of 315 Hudson Street near Vandam Street in Hudson Square. No one else at the scene was hurt.

Surveillance footage captured Butch first entering the lobby around 2 p.m., leaving, then returning roughly an hour later before the fire broke out. Security guards rushed to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers before FDNY and NYPD units arrived.

Butch was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday. He was charged Saturday with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators found no note or political leaflets on Butch. They did recover a collapsible baton inside his bag.

Google issued a statement saying the individual appeared to have been seeking access to a different tenant's space. "We are aware of an incident that occurred today in the lobby at 315 Hudson, a building we share with other tenants," the company said. "While the individual appeared to be seeking access to another tenant's space in the building, we remain in close contact with local authorities. We are grateful to first responders."

The building at 315 Hudson Street is also home to the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau.

Related Stories

Justin Sholly
Life

Volunteer Firefighter Accused of Setting Fires to Put Them Out Himself

Authorities say a volunteer firefighter in eastern Pennsylvania intentionally started multiple fires over two days before joining fellow firefighters at the scenes, leading to his arrest on arson charges.

Mark Elibert85 days ago
Indiana State Police.
Pop Culture

Indiana Man Faces Arson Charges After Allegedly Castrating Himself and Setting Penis on Fire

This story is not for the squeamish.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Pleads Guilty to Federal Conspiracy Charge
Pop Culture

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Founder Admits Role in Houston Bar 5015 Arson Plot

Inside the plot to torch Houston’s Bar 5015 — and how a once-booming Turkey Leg Hut empire unraveled in court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureAngela Yee Reveals Engagement to Tameek Floyd
2
Pop CultureGracie Bon Says She Was Body Scanned for ‘GTA 6’ Despite Online Skepticism
3
MusicTom Hardy Drops Collab Album With Czarface as Frankie Pulitzer Alter Ego
4
MusicDua Lipa Reveals the Wedding Advice That Made Her Big Day 'Magical'
5
MusicCharlamagne Calls Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remixes 'Regular,' Wanted City Girls Reunion
6
MusicMrBeast Raps About His Millions on Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh" Remix

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App