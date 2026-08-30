Brooklyn Man Sets Himself on Fire in Google's Manhattan Building

A Brooklyn man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting himself ablaze inside the lobby of a Lower Manhattan office building that houses Google offices, leaving him severely burned and alone in his injuries.

John Butch, 63, allegedly ignited himself using a "lighter accelerant" at approximately 3 p.m. Friday (Aug. 28) in the lobby of 315 Hudson Street near Vandam Street in Hudson Square. No one else at the scene was hurt.

Surveillance footage captured Butch first entering the lobby around 2 p.m., leaving, then returning roughly an hour later before the fire broke out. Security guards rushed to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers before FDNY and NYPD units arrived.

Butch was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday. He was charged Saturday with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators found no note or political leaflets on Butch. They did recover a collapsible baton inside his bag.