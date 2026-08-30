Brooklyn Man Sets Himself on Fire in Google's Manhattan Building

A Brooklyn man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting himself ablaze inside the lobby of a Lower Manhattan office building that houses Google offices, leaving him severely burned and alone in his injuries.
John Butch, 63, allegedly ignited himself using a "lighter accelerant" at approximately 3 p.m. Friday (Aug. 28) in the lobby of 315 Hudson Street near Vandam Street in Hudson Square. No one else at the scene was hurt.
Surveillance footage captured Butch first entering the lobby around 2 p.m., leaving, then returning roughly an hour later before the fire broke out. Security guards rushed to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers before FDNY and NYPD units arrived.
Butch was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday. He was charged Saturday with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.
Investigators found no note or political leaflets on Butch. They did recover a collapsible baton inside his bag.
Google issued a statement saying the individual appeared to have been seeking access to a different tenant's space. "We are aware of an incident that occurred today in the lobby at 315 Hudson, a building we share with other tenants," the company said. "While the individual appeared to be seeking access to another tenant's space in the building, we remain in close contact with local authorities. We are grateful to first responders."
The building at 315 Hudson Street is also home to the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau.