Kai Cenat Announces Vivet's Inaugural Fashion Show in New York City

Kai Cenat is bringing his Vivet fashion brand to New York City nearly a year since its inception for its first fashion show.

The streamer announced the upcoming event Saturday on X, sharing an invitation addressed to the "Vivet Community" and revealing that the inaugural presentation will take place Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. in New York City.

"I Am Happy To Welcome You To VIVET," Cenat wrote alongside the invitation. "September 12th."

The announcement also featured a glimpse into the brand’s mission statement.

"Vivet is the story of a collective journey to remove any doubt and unleash the greatness within us all," the invitation reads.