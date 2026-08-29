Kai Cenat Announces Vivet's Inaugural Fashion Show in New York City

Kai Cenat is bringing his Vivet fashion brand to New York City nearly a year since its inception for its first fashion show.
The streamer announced the upcoming event Saturday on X, sharing an invitation addressed to the "Vivet Community" and revealing that the inaugural presentation will take place Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. in New York City.
"I Am Happy To Welcome You To VIVET," Cenat wrote alongside the invitation. "September 12th."
The announcement also featured a glimpse into the brand’s mission statement.
"Vivet is the story of a collective journey to remove any doubt and unleash the greatness within us all," the invitation reads.
"Through manifestation, knowledge acquisition, discipline, teamwork and having faith, we can move mountains."
The letter then formally invited members of the Vivet community to attend the upcoming show.
"It is our honor to formally invite you to a livestream of Vivet's inaugural fashion show, taking place on September 12th at 8:00 pm in New York City," the message reads before being signed, "With love, Kai."
While Cenat confirmed that the event will be livestreamed, the announcement did not reveal additional details about the venue, collection, or what fans can expect from the presentation.
Cenat launched Vivet as his clothing brand in 2025, expanding his growing presence outside of streaming and online entertainment into fashion. The announcement coincided with
The Sept. 12 presentation will mark Vivet's first official fashion show and give Cenat an opportunity to showcase the brand on a larger stage in his native New York.
Fans can also subscribe for updates through Vivet's official website, which Cenat included at the bottom of the invitation.