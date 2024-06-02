Jason Kelce Reveals He Never Washes His Feet, Condemns 'Diabolical Lies' of 'Big Soap'

We know way too much about celebrities these days— including Jason Kelce.

There’s no question that the former Eagles player, 36, has braved all the elements throughout his NFL career and knows what it means to get dirty. Despite all of the blood, sweat, tears, dirt, and snow he has endured, Kelce still thought it was a good idea to spend his Saturday defending his hygienic practices— or lack thereof on social media.

It all started when a user on X tweeted, “Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”