Jason Kelce Reveals He Never Washes His Feet, Condemns 'Diabolical Lies' of 'Big Soap'

We know way too much about celebrities these days— including Jason Kelce.
There’s no question that the former Eagles player, 36, has braved all the elements throughout his NFL career and knows what it means to get dirty. Despite all of the blood, sweat, tears, dirt, and snow he has endured, Kelce still thought it was a good idea to spend his Saturday defending his hygienic practices— or lack thereof on social media.
It all started when a user on X tweeted, “Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”
“What kind of weirdo washes their feet,” he replied.
Another user chimed in to ask about Kelce’s belly button hygiene, to which he said that he hadn’t checked it in 36 years. It’s unclear if he’s joking or not.
“Christ washed feet because He is the greatest King ever,” wrote another user.
“Christ washed his feet because he was walking through a dusty ass desert in sandals, I’d wash my feet if that were the case too,” Kelce rebutted.
The former Dial soap partner co-signed a tweet from a user that shared an alleged study about bacterial levels, suggesting that people who didn’t wash their legs and feet were “cleaner.”
Kelce continued to double down, writing, “All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”
When teased about not washing his ass, Kelce clarified, “Dude, I said hot spots, your ass is definitely a hot spot. Ass, Balls and Pits, that's it.”
A user named Shaakira wrote, “So wait a minute...when you had football games and sometimes they can get muddy, what happens if you're covered in mud? Do you wash your whole body or just those spots?”
“I mean obviously if there is visible filth and dirt and mud l'll scrub that off,” Kelce wrote back.
He fired off one last tweet on the subject when he was asked if he had ever gotten a pedicure, to which he replied that he had not and never would.
This isn’t the first time that Jason has talked about his “hot spot” only approach to his shower routine. He did so on an episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce published last August.
“Listen, I don't use body wash and really truthfully I don't use shampoo. I wash my hair maybe once a month,” said Jason.
“Everybody knows just go in there and rinse off. I haven’t used soap on my arms, legs, feet in years and I'm as healthy as an ox. The only things I soap on a routine basis are the hotspots that's here … It's the back end, the front end and the armpits. That's it.”
It’s worth noting that his admission on the podcast came months before Dove soap tapped him to become a brand partner last December.