Jason Kelce

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Jason Kelce.
Sports

Jason Kelce Criticizes USA Soccer's 'F*cking Sh*tty' Signature Chant

The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman called it "the f*cking most loser mentality chant" he has ever heard in his life.

Jose Martinez31 days ago
Jason Kelce and this Pittsburgh Steeler are Teaming Up in an Unexpected Way
Sports

Jason Kelce Teams Up With Steelers Rookie Gennings Dunker

The former Eagles star and Steelers rookie are joining forces as Dunker’s profile continues to rise during Pittsburgh’s offseason.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Jason and Kylie Kelce Have Renamed Their German Shepherd Puppy—For The Third Time
Sports

Jason and Kylie Kelce Change Their Puppy’s Name Again

From Bernadette to Matilda to Freddie, Jason and Kylie Kelce keep switching up their puppy’s name on New Heights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a sports event, with Swift in a black beanie and Kelce wearing a "Champions" T-shirt.
Sports

Travis Kelce Reveals How Taylor Swift Motivated Him to Return to the Chiefs

"We share the same love for what we do," said Travis Kelce of his fiancée.

Helen Storms128 days ago
Jason Kelce is Heading to the 'Lab'—And Getting Into the Influencer Game
Sports

Jason Kelce Is Taking On a New Role: ‘Beer Scientist’

Jason Kelce is taking on a 'beer scientist' persona in a new weekly social series built around over-the-top lab experiments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
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Kylie Kelce Has a One-Sided Beef with Dwyane Wade—Here's Why
Sports

Kylie Kelce Jokes About Her ‘Long-Standing Beef’ With Dwyane Wade

Kylie Kelce shared the funny story behind her one-sided 'beef' with Dwyane Wade, revealing the lighthearted moment dates back to her wedding day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo151 days ago
Jason Kelce is Going to the Super Bowl Again—Sort Of
Sports

Jason Kelce Is Going to the Super Bowl Again — Sort Of

The former Philadelphia Eagle — who won a Super Bowl in 2018 — is appearing in a Garage Beer commercial during the Big Game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo164 days ago
Jason Kelce's Late Night Show on ESPN Won't Return for a Second Season
Sports

Jason Kelce’s ESPN Late-Night Show Won’t Return for Season 2

The former Eagles star confirmed that They Call It Late Night was a one-season experiment as he explores other opportunities with ESPN.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Laila Edwards Reveals Travis and Jason Kelce Donated to 2026 Winter Olympics Debut
Sports

Laila Edwards Reveals Travis and Jason Kelce Donated to Her Olympic Journey

Edwards, the first Black woman on the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, explains how the NFL brothers’ GoFundMe support will help her family get to Milan 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
A woman holds cutouts of football players' faces, surrounded by a reporter, a mascot, and a cheerleader on a football field.
Pop Culture

Jason and Travis Kelce Reveal How They Really Felt About Their Mom Donna Appearing on 'The Traitors'

The Kelce brothers are getting real about watching their mother on reality television.

Helen Storms184 days ago
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Jason Kelce is Taking His Spicy Personality to the Supermarket
Sports

Jason Kelce Is Betting on Hot Sauce in His Post-NFL Era

The retired Eagles star is taking his post-football hustle to the condiment aisle with a new investment in cult-favorite Hank Sauce.

Bernadette Giacomazzo195 days ago
Taylor Swift and others in a stadium box, wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear, surrounded by excited fans.
Sports

Caitlin Clark Reveals to Kelce Brothers the Shocking Fantasy Football Punishment She Almost Faced

Had Caitlin Clark finished last in her fantasy football league, she would have been facing some pretty creative punishments.

Helen Storms198 days ago
Taylor Swift in a black beanie and Travis Kelce in a Kansas City Chiefs "Champions" shirt, standing together at a stadium.
Life

Travis Kelce Hints at The "Best Gift" He Got From Taylor Swift for Christmas

“The best gift that I got was from Taylor,” said a smiling Travis Kelce in the most recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Helen Storms198 days ago
Is Travis Kelce Retiring NFL Star Jason Kelce Says Brother Should 'Step Away' For a Bit
Sports

Is Travis Kelce Retiring? Jason Kelce Says He Should ‘Step Away’ Before Deciding

Jason Kelce knows a thing or two about when it's time to step away from the gridiron.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
A man with a beard and a woman with long blonde hair smiling at a red carpet event.
Life

Kylie Kelce Has 'Confused' Reaction to Travis Kelce Claiming He and Taylor Swift Have Never Argued

Kylie Kelce is weighing in after Travis Kelce publicly claimed that he and fiancée Taylor Swift have never argued.

Helen Storms217 days ago
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Travis and Jason Kelce Spread Holiday Cheer with Vinyl Release of 'O Beer'
Music

Travis and Jason Kelce Spread Holiday Cheer With Vinyl Release of ‘O’Beer’

The Kelce brothers are getting into the holiday spirit — and the music business — with the vinyl ‘O’Beer’ drop.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions hugs his girlfriend Brooklyn Adams before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Girlfriend Claps Back at the ‘WAG’ Label: ‘I Have a Name’

The Lions star’s girlfriend reveals why she’s distancing herself from the label fans keep using.

Maggie Ekberg225 days ago
Jason Kelce & Garage Beer Team Up with 'Predator Badlands' for Hilarious Short Film
Sports

Jason Kelce Trades the Field for the Jungle in a ‘Predator: Badlands’ Spoof

Pro wrestler Matt Cardona and Super Bowl champ Beau Allen also joined in on the short film fun.

Bernadette Giacomazzo262 days ago

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