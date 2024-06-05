Travis Kelce Says He's Not Washing His Feet 'Every Time' Either

The two brothers sat down to discuss the controversial social media rant on Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, and it turns out that the footstep doesn’t stray far from the sole.

“I’m not washing my feet every time,” said Travis, 34. “But after like a football practice … where my feet have just been like (swishing noise), yes, I wash my feet.”

“You're not washing, you're like everybody else. But when you look down, if there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off,” Jason added. “I don't even touch my feet. Why the fuck would I wash my feet? I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet.”

Travis also mentioned that he will intentionally wash his feet after training camp practices after having dealt with blisters. On the other hand, Jason doubled down about how cleaning your feet doesn’t prevent conditions such as athlete’s foot.

“People are like, ‘This guy's got athlete's foot.’ People don't even know how athlete's foot works. It has nothing to do with washing your feet in the fucking shower,” Jason said. “It has to do wearing fucking soggy ass shoes over and over again. That's where fucking mold and fungus fucking grows.”

“But if you wash your feet, you do help [with] not getting it,” countered Travis.

“If you wear sandals, you're not gonna get athlete's feet,” Jason replied.

Elsewhere in their conversation, the retired Eagles player suggested that it’s a “proven” fact that people who wash their entire bodies have unhealthier skin, but could not provide a specific statistic.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, about two-thirds of Americans shower daily. However, from a health perspective, daily showering might not be beneficial and could be harmful because frequent washing could remove essential oils and beneficial bacteria from the skin, potentially leading to dryness, irritation, and increased susceptibility to infections and allergies.

“I look at the bottom of them and it doesn't look dirty if they just look like feet, I'm not taking any type of scrubbing,” added Jason. “They're getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my balls, my butt and my armpits and that's it. I haven't washed my hair in like months. I can't even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It's completely unnecessary.”

However, letting the runoff of your soap reach your feet might not be enough. The Center of Disease Control suggests that washing your feet is essential to avoid foot hygiene-related conditions, including athlete’s foot, fungal nail infections, and hookworm.

The brothers ended the segment with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end saying that his brother isn’t a “smelly dude” unless his armpits reek.