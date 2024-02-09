Sources tell TMZ that Bobbi was “furious” about being placed in general admission and even tried to go backstage to presumably confront Drake before getting turned away by security.

Drake’s team supposedly reached out to Bobbi’s representation and demanded that she delete the social media post and interview, which she obliged.

While Bobbi claimed on Keke Palmer’s podcast that she and Drake have recently spoken, an insider tells TMZ that they have not talked to each other.

The outlet reports the divorce stems from Cory seeking a more normal life amid Bobbi’s rising popularity.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Althoff wrote, "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."