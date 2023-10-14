The Internet Reacts to Bobbi Althoff Interviewing Scarlett Johansson

Bobbi Althoff is catching heat for her recent interview with Scarlett Johansson compared to her awkward encounters with Black guests.
In a snippet from the upcoming episode, Althoff appears to be in a normal mood while sitting with Johansson and talking about hair products. She maintains her unamused vibe but leaves the stand-off demeanor behind as the conversation goes well, to the point that the actress lets the podcast host apply a haircare product to her scalp.
People on Twitter were quick to question her actions in the upcoming episode when she acted much different in her interviews with Black celebrities such as Shaquille O'Neal, Tyga, Offset, Funny Marco, and more.
"Oh now all of a sudden she's not awkward," one person tweeted. Another said, "Ooh she is only awkward with black people."
A third person added, "Where did her entire fake between two ferns energy go?"
Even though she's had awkward interviews with all her Black guests, there were a few interactions with white celebrities, such as Charlie Puth and Rick Glassman, where she was equally unamused with the conversation. Althoff's interview with Glassman got to a point where the actor was visibly baffled by her mood and said he didn't want her as a guest on his podcast as he didn't have a good time with her on the show.
In her interview with Offset, Althoff got a taste of her own medicine as the rapper hit her with an awkward moment whenever she tried it with him. During a recent conversation with Ebro Darden, the former Migos rapper explained he did his research on the podcast host to prepare for what she was going to hit him with.
"If you ask me a crazy question, I'm gonna reverse it on you," said Offset.