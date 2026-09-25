BenDaDonnn Warns Men About AI-Generated Thirst Traps: ‘Them AI H*es Be Bad’

BenDaDonnn is telling men to look harder at the women sliding into their feeds, because some of them may be AI.

The streamer made his case during a livestream on Tuesday (Sept. 22), arguing that the women men are falling for online are machine-made.

“Hey, I just want to let y'all n****s know this, all the fellas. Cuz I just seen some shit that I've been meaning to talk to y'all about. Look at this shit,” he said, pulling up photos of a woman on X.