BenDaDonnn Warns Men About AI-Generated Thirst Traps: ‘Them AI H*es Be Bad’

Key Takeaways
- BenDaDonnn warned men that some women they pursue online may be AI-generated, declaring, “These bitches is not real.”
- The streamer said suspicious profiles often combine features from familiar women, use flawless backgrounds, and attract comments from users who mistake them for real people.
- He added that AI personas often have no genuine friends, with newer accounts filling their circles with other bots.
BenDaDonnn is telling men to look harder at the women sliding into their feeds, because some of them may be AI.
The streamer made his case during a livestream on Tuesday (Sept. 22), arguing that the women men are falling for online are machine-made.
“Hey, I just want to let y'all n****s know this, all the fellas. Cuz I just seen some shit that I've been meaning to talk to y'all about. Look at this shit,” he said, pulling up photos of a woman on X.
“I'm finna fuck one of these AI hoes. I don't give a fuck what nobody say cuz these bitches is not real,” Ben added. “And you can always tell they not real. They mix with like three different girls that that n****s seen before and they always got a perfect background. They be in the middle of the shit.”
He added, “And then it be n****s commenting on their pictures. This bitch is not real. This not even a real girl. Them AI hoes be bad as hell. Like, what the fuck? Where they create your ass at?”
Before wrapping up his three-hour livestream, Ben said there’s one more giveaway to look out for.
“They don't got no fucking friends,” he said. “They just started trying to do a thing where they add friends in. But its friend be a fucking bot, too.”