Viral ‘Korean Fetty Wap’ Video Is Actually AI

After a video of a Korean man’s rendition of Fetty Wap ’s breakout song “Trap Queen” made the rounds on X, it’s been revealed that the performance was AI-generated.

The footage went viral on Sept. 16 when an X account posted a video of the man performing, with the caption, “YALL SAW KOREAN FETTY WAP??? LMAOOOO.”

That’s when a community note revealed that the video is AI-generated. The footage of Fetty Wap’s original performance was linked, revelaing that he actually was the one performing the song and AI was used to swap out his body for a Korean man.

AI is getting more popular, blurring the lines between what’s real and fake in the music industry. A viral clip of Blackpink's Jennie from a Tokyo festival set drew suspicion from fans who believed it had been AI-manipulated, pushing scrutiny onto South Korea's deepfake laws.

"We have recently identified ongoing misconduct targeting the artist [Jennie] across online communities and social media platforms," OA Entertainment said.

HYBE has since partnered with South Korea's Northern Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency on deepfake crimes against its artists, following similar moves from JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and Cube Entertainment.