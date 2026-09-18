Pop Culture

Viral ‘Korean Fetty Wap’ Video Is Actually AI

An X community note identified the viral freestyle video as AI-generated, part of a wider trend of fake "On The Radar" clips.

Fetty Wap
Cindy Ord / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A viral video showing a Korean man freestyling like Fetty Wap was revealed to be AI-generated after a community note on X confirmed its fake origin.
  • The clip was posted by @iheartjurin on September 16 with a joking caption and gained nearly 45,000 likes before the account admitted the next day that it was AI.
  • The video is part of a broader trend using generative AI tools to recreate Fetty Wap-style "On The Radar" freestyle segments, including a similar clip of AI Spider-Man and Iron Man rapping "679."
  • The incident echoes a wider pattern of AI footage involving Korean subjects being mistaken for real, including a suspected deepfake of Blackpink's Jennie that prompted HYBE and other K-pop agencies to partner with police on deepfake crimes.

AI strikes again!

After a video of a Korean man’s rendition of Fetty Wap’s breakout song “Trap Queen” made the rounds on X, it’s been revealed that the performance was AI-generated.

The footage went viral on Sept. 16 when an X account posted a video of the man performing, with the caption, “YALL SAW KOREAN FETTY WAP??? LMAOOOO.”

That’s when a community note revealed that the video is AI-generated. The footage of Fetty Wap’s original performance was linked, revelaing that he actually was the one performing the song and AI was used to swap out his body for a Korean man.

AI is getting more popular, blurring the lines between what’s real and fake in the music industry. A viral clip of Blackpink's Jennie from a Tokyo festival set drew suspicion from fans who believed it had been AI-manipulated, pushing scrutiny onto South Korea's deepfake laws.

"We have recently identified ongoing misconduct targeting the artist [Jennie] across online communities and social media platforms," OA Entertainment said.

HYBE has since partnered with South Korea's Northern Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency on deepfake crimes against its artists, following similar moves from JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and Cube Entertainment.

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