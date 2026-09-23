KATSEYE’s Lara Says 'Disgusting' AI Video of Her Saying Racial Slur 'Genuinely' Breaks Her Heart

Key Takeaways
- KATSEYE’s Lara Raj denounced a “disgusting” AI deepfake that falsely depicted her using offensive language and a racial slur, saying the video “genuinely breaks my heart.”
- The 20-year-old reminded fans that young artists “are not made of steel,” thanked EYEKONS for checking in, and urged them to keep spreading kindness.
- KATSEYE will make its Saturday Night Live debut on Sept. 26 before restarting the WILDWORLD Tour in Miami on Oct. 13.
KATSEYE's Lara Raj is debunking a recent AI deepfake video of herself saying a racial slur.
The 20-year-old singer addressed the matter in a message shared to her Weverse account on Tuesday (Sept. 22).
“I havent been addressing things lately as much because i feel it often fuels the darkness and hate, but this is something i feel called to speak about,” she wrote. “seeing this disgusting ai deepfake video of me that is spreading genuinely breaks my heart. I cant believe such horrible people exist in this world to even think of creating something like this let alone do it, and fabricate a narrative of me or ANYONE saying such hurtful words.”
Raj continued, “People often forget we are human beings with feelings, in our teens and early 20s and are not made of steel. Doing things like this can truly be so harmful.”
The singer thanked fans for “checking in” and “sending love” before encouraging them to “keep spreading kindness.”
As reviewed by Complex, the AI-generated video falsely portrayed Raj in a podcast interview setting using offensive language and a racial slur.
Despite Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza’s ongoing hiatuses from the global girl group, the remaining members of KATSEYE—consisting of Daniela Avanzini, Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung—recently concluded the European leg of their WILDWORLD Tour.
The group will make their Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest alongside host Jalen Brunson for the late-night sketch comedy show’s season 52 premiere on Sept. 26. The North American leg of their WILDWORLD Tour will begin on October 13 in Miami, Florida.