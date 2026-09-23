KATSEYE’s Lara Says 'Disgusting' AI Video of Her Saying Racial Slur 'Genuinely' Breaks Her Heart

The 20-year-old singer addressed the matter in a message shared to her Weverse account on Tuesday (Sept. 22).

“I havent been addressing things lately as much because i feel it often fuels the darkness and hate, but this is something i feel called to speak about,” she wrote. “seeing this disgusting ai deepfake video of me that is spreading genuinely breaks my heart. I cant believe such horrible people exist in this world to even think of creating something like this let alone do it, and fabricate a narrative of me or ANYONE saying such hurtful words.”

Raj continued, “People often forget we are human beings with feelings, in our teens and early 20s and are not made of steel. Doing things like this can truly be so harmful.”

The singer thanked fans for “checking in” and “sending love” before encouraging them to “keep spreading kindness.”

As reviewed by Complex, the AI-generated video falsely portrayed Raj in a podcast interview setting using offensive language and a racial slur.

Despite Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza’s ongoing hiatuses from the global girl group, the remaining members of KATSEYE—consisting of Daniela Avanzini, Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung—recently concluded the European leg of their WILDWORLD Tour.