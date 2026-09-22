Pop Culture

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Calls Out Another AI Video of Actor: ‘Have Some Shame’

Nearly a year after asking people to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her late father, Zelda has come across another one circulating online.

Zelda Williams attends Glenn Close's hand and footprints ceremony.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty

Another AI video of the late Robin Williams has been circulating online, and the actor’s daughter Zelda Williams is not happy about it.

In a post shared on X Monday (Sep. 21), Zelda was thoroughly critical of the video, which uses Williams to talk about conspiracies, calling out the “not even particularly convincing AI,” his “robotic and terrible” voice, and the idea of using the deceased actor to present an argument.

“That supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI,” Williams wrote. “Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible. That said, a human made a robot create it, and to you I say: leave him out of your delusional bullshit and let him rest.”

“If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who’s the one manipulating the public thru media now?” she continued.

Zelda previously asked people to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her late father in a post on her Instagram Stories in Oct. 2025.

“Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” she wrote. “If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

Zelda was 25 years old when Robin died in 2014 at the age of 63.

Zelda made her feature directorial debut in 2024 with Lisa Frankenstein, which was written by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody.

Related Stories

Zelda Williams and Robin Williams at the 'Old Dogs' premiere in Hollywood, California, in 2009.
Pop Culture

Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Says to Stop Sending Her AI Videos of Father: 'You're Not Making Art'

Last year, she spoke out against 'AI written BS' that claimed her late father had a pet monkey.

Joe Price351 days ago
A side by side photo of Robin Williams and daughter Zelda
Pop Culture

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Denies ‘AI Written BS’ That Late Actor Had Pet Monkey

The actress-directed clarified on X that a monkey in a past image with Robin Williams was Crystal the Monkey from 'Night at the Museum.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams771 days ago
Robin Williams Daughter Twitter Tribute
Pop Culture

Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Says Goodbye with Emotional Twitter Tribute

Zelda Williams, Robin's only daughter, took to Twitter to post an emotional tribute just hours after news broke that her father had died.

Andrew Gruttadaro4425 days ago

Trending

1
MusicMilli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife
2
Pop CultureBonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends
3
StyleBella Hadid, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian: Here's Who Law Roach Has Styled
4
Pop CultureNotorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’
5
SportsSteven Adams Has Hilarious Theory About What ‘GTA 6’ Will Do to the NBA in November
6
BetsAJ Brown Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots WR Return?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App