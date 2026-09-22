Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Calls Out Another AI Video of Actor: ‘Have Some Shame’

Another AI video of the late Robin Williams has been circulating online, and the actor’s daughter Zelda Williams is not happy about it.

In a post shared on X Monday (Sep. 21), Zelda was thoroughly critical of the video, which uses Williams to talk about conspiracies, calling out the “not even particularly convincing AI,” his “robotic and terrible” voice, and the idea of using the deceased actor to present an argument.

“That supposedly ‘private video’ of dad that I’ve been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI,” Williams wrote. “Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible. That said, a human made a robot create it, and to you I say: leave him out of your delusional bullshit and let him rest.”

“If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who’s the one manipulating the public thru media now?” she continued.