This year, Halloween falls on a weekend...but quarantine won't let us go trick or treating. [Ed note: RIP Bushwick Bill.] You could spend your day watching all of the scary movies, but we also know that Halloween parties may not be a thing this year. Doesn't mean you can't turn up, though, and thanks to Rolling Loud, you can still get your Halloween freak on in the comfort of your own home with their special Loud Stream, which kicks off at 6PM ET (3PM PT) tonight (Friday, October 30, 2020) on their Twitch channel. Featured acts include Gunna, Trippie Redd, Lil Pump, Young Dolph, Young Nudy, and many, many more acts across the two-days of scheduled performances (that's right, they are turning up on Halloween night as well). For more details, head over to Rolling Loud's website.

To get into the spirit of things, we asked two simple questions: what are the Halloween Loud Stream artists watching (and snacking on) during Halloween season? Did you ever wonder if your candy order matches The Kid LAROI's, or what some of Robb Bank$' favorite scary movies are? If that answer is "YES," we've got you covered. Or maybe you might find your new favorite artist based on if they are rocking with The Exorcist or not. Trick or treat vicariously through these Top 5s, and maybe make a (socially distant) candy run before Rolling Loud's Loud Stream kicks off later tonight.