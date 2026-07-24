Lil Pump

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What happens half a decade after a controversial teenage rapper goes viral and makes millions? We spent two days in Miami with Lil Pump to find out.
Eric Skelton

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Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France.
Music

Lil Pump Claims He Took a Step Back From the Music Industry Because He Saw People Doing Witchcraft

The rapper has not featured on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 albums chart since 2019.

Joe Price141 days ago
Two men, Lil Pump with face tattoos and colorful hair, wearing a graphic T-shirt and chain; and J. Cole with a beard, hooded jacket, and microphone.
Music

Lil Pump Goes Off on J. Cole, Says His Wife Looks Like a ‘Burnt Mrs. Potato’

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Pump compared J. Cole's wife to Mrs. Potato Head from 'Toy Story.'

Joe Price148 days ago
(L) Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France. (Center) Lil Tracy performs at Alcatraz on November 09, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (R) Musical guest Lil Uzi Vert performs on Friday, February 6, 2026
Music

Lil Pump Disses ‘Leech’ Lil Tracy, Says Lil Uzi Vert Is ‘Still Running Sh*t’

Lil Pump dubbed Lil Tracy irrelevant among 2010s SoundCloud era rappers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
(L-R) Lil Pump, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

Lil Pump Calls Out J. Cole, Claims He 'Hid' After Kendrick Lamar Apology: 'Soft-Ass Sh*t'

The Florida rapper said Cole had "smoke" for him when they had beef, but "folded" when "real competition showed up."

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
Lil Pump and Sneako
Pop Culture

Lil Pump Gives Thanks to His Fans and Sneako, Who Was There for Him When He Was ‘Dead Broke'

Lil Pump said Sneako was there for him when he was "dead broke."

tara mahadevan243 days ago
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(L) Rapper Lil Pump wearing a black T-shirt and silver chain. (R) Instagram image of Lil Pump's SUV on its side.
Music

Lil Pump Shares Photo of His Overturned Car Following Crash: ‘Almost Lost My Life’

He cautioned his Instagram followers to be careful if they're planning to drive in the rain.

Joe Price348 days ago
Instagram screengrab
Music

Lil Pump Performs "Gucci Gang" for Grandmother's 90th Birthday

The Miami rapper serenaded his "Grandma Pump" with his 2017 viral hit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams581 days ago
Donald Trump speaking, Cardi B performing in a white outfit, and 50 Cent rapping on stage wearing a black shirt and cap.
Life

Trump’s Election Win: Cardi B, 50 Cent, and More React

The United States will once again have the former reality TV star as its POTUS.

Trace William Cowen629 days ago
pump in jacket
Music

Lil Pump and Vitaly Accused of Assault, Battery, and Trying to Force Man to Eat Condom in 'Catching Predators' Lawsuit

Pump and others named in the complaint are also accused of threatening to feed the man to alligators.

Trace William Cowen662 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Pump.
Music

Lil Pump Argues With Fake Taylor Swift Tweet Addressing His Support of Trump

Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid immediately following the Sept. 10 debate.

Alex Ocho679 days ago
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Rap artist Lil Pump performs on stage, wearing sunglasses, a patterned sweater, and multiple chains
Music

Lil Pump Wrongly Claims Kamala Harris Is Not Black, Says Anyone Who Votes for Her 'Ain't Black' Either

Back in 2020, the longtime Trump supporter threatened to flee the United States if Biden won the election.

Brad Callas729 days ago
Two men in a boxing stance, one raising a gloved hand in victory. They are in a gym
Music

Watch Jake Paul Drop Lil Pump to the Ground With Body Shot: 'I Told You Not to Do It'

Lil Pump received the brutal hit after his appearance on Jake Paul's eponymous podcast: "Just take me to the hospital."

Joshua Espinoza845 days ago
Music

Lil Pump Sells Miami Home to Packers' Aaron Jones for $7 Million

The "Gucci Gang" rapper plunked down $4.65 million on the mansion in 2019.

Jose Martinez1062 days ago
The cover art to Lil Pump's third studio album, Lil Pump 2
Music

Premiere: Lil Pump and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Connect on "I Don't Mind"

Ahead of the arrival of his new album, Florida rapper Lil Pump has linked up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the track “I Don’t Mind.” Check it out now.

Joe Price1230 days ago
Rapper Lil Pump in an interview with Bootleg Kev
Music

Lil Pump on Whether He Thinks J. Cole’s Prediction About Him Falling Off Came True

Lil Pump shared whether he thinks J. Cole was right about his career trajectory with the pointed bars on his song "1985," which arrived four years ago.

Joe Price1369 days ago
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Lil Pump performs at 2019 Rolling Loud
Music

Leaked Videos Show Lil Pump Receiving Oral Sex From Different Women

Lil Pump has been trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons, as videos leaked onto social media showing the Florida rapper receiving oral sex.

Brad Callas1410 days ago
Car crash in florida that killed 3 and left 2 injured
Music

Florida Rapper OhTrapstar Among 3 Dead After Car Crashes Into Miami Duplex

Three people, including rising Florida rapper OhTrapstar, have died after their car overturned and crashed into a Miami duplex on Wednesday.

Joe Price1523 days ago

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