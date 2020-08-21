Deadline reports Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are all in talks to join Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Gucci, based on the life and death of Gucci fashion house head, Maurizio Gucci.

Lady Gaga is also attached to the film, and will be playing Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who orchestrated his assassination in 1995 on the steps outside of his office with the help of a hired hitman. Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years behind bars.

Reggiani’s two daughters with Gucci tried to argue that a brain tumor she had removed impacted her personality, and should have been grounds for a conviction overturn. Instead, her sentence was only slightly reduced to 26 years. She was released in 2016 after serving 18 years.

Gucci will be Gaga’s return to acting following her all-around successful debut in 2018’s A Star Is Born, which earned her critical acclaim, and a Best Actress nomination. While she didn't get the win in this category, Gaga didn't go home empty-handed, snagging the Oscar for Best Original Song with "Shallows."

MGM tapped Scott to helm Gucci after the studio landed the rights to the story in April. His involvement came with the understanding that the filmmaker would need to finish his work on The Last Duel before tackling this Gucci project. Even though COVID-19 halted production for months, the movie, featuring the on-screen reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is said to begin shooting next week.