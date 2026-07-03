Adam Driver

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Lena Dunham and Adam Driver during production of an episode of 'Girls.'
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Alleges Adam Driver Behaved Violently on the Set of 'Girls'

Lena Dunham also praised Driver's acting talent and suggested he did whatever he needed to do for his performance.

Joe Price94 days ago
Adam Driver and Steven Soderbergh
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Fans Launch Campaign to Voice Displeasure About Disney Rejecting ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’

Fans used billboards to express their disapoointment that Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver's 'Star Wars' project was canned.

tara mahadevan264 days ago
Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver stand side by side, both in suits. Soderbergh wears glasses, and Driver smiles warmly.
Pop Culture

Disney Rejected Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’

Kylo Ren was set to go on a redemption tour in the film.

Mark Elibert265 days ago
Black and white close-up of Francis Ford Coppola with a serious expression, accompanied by a caption about the Razzie awards.
Pop Culture

Francis Ford Coppola Issues Harsh Response to Winning “Worst Director” for ‘Megalopolis’ at Razzies

Jon Voight, who stars in the film, won worst supporting actor.

tara mahadevan504 days ago
Ye wearing a red cap, performing on stage with a microphone, surrounded by other people and musical instruments.
Music

Ye’s 2018 'Saturday Night Live' MAGA Hat Speech Discussed in New Documentary

Ye's history with 'SNL' gets a lot of screen time in a new Peacock documentary.

Trace William Cowen533 days ago
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Close-up of a person's eyes with one side lit in blue and the other in red, suggesting contrast
Pop Culture

Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Shia LaBeouf Fight for the Future in Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' Teaser

According to writer and director Francis Ford Coppola, the long-in-the-works film is the "best work" of his career.

Trace William Cowen794 days ago
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in winter attire on the left; Jared Leto in a suit with sunglasses on the right.
Pop Culture

Adam Driver After Being Asked About Playing Italians In Back To Back Biopics: 'Who Gives A Sh-t"

The Academy Award nominee was motivated to work with legendary directors on the biopics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Says 'I Look How I Look' After Being Told He Doesn’t Have 'Typical Movie Star’ Appearance

Next up, Driver stars in Michael Mann's hugely anticipated 'Ferrari.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams954 days ago
adam driver on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Lets Out a Quick 'F*ck You' in Response to Misdirected Non-Question at 'Ferrari' Q&A

Adam Driver stars in the latest film from Michael Mann and also serves as executive producer.

Trace William Cowen977 days ago
Adam Driver in the '65' trailer
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Hunts Dinosaurs in ‘65’ Trailer From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

The action-packed thriller, which was directed and written by 'A Quiet Place' writers, shows Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs after crash-landing on Earth.

Dayna Haffenden1311 days ago
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Screenshot from trailer for 'White Noise' movie
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for ‘White Noise’ Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle

The first trailer for Noah Baumbach's upcoming film 'White Noise,' based on the 1987 novel of the same name, has been released. Watch it here.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1333 days ago
Ridley Scott attends the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

‘House of Gucci’ Director Ridley Scott Calls Gucci Family’s Pacino Comments ‘Alarmingly Insulting'

The back-and-forth-between the team behind 'House of Gucci' and the fashion house's family heirs continued with Ridley Scott's latest interview.

Brenton Blanchet1690 days ago
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on set of 'House of Gucci'
Pop Culture

‘House of Gucci’ Condemned by Family Heirs in Statement Calling Film ‘Insult to the Legacy’

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, the chairman of the fashion house from 1953 to 1986, released a statement condemning the Ridley Scott film, which stars Lady Gaga.

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago
Tom Ford attends CFDA Fashion Awards
Style

Tom Ford Says 'House of Gucci' Left Him 'Deeply Sad for Several Days' in Mixed Review

Tom Ford, who served as Gucci's creative director in the '90s, shared his thoughts on Ridley Scott's drama, saying he "often laughed out loud."

Joshua Espinoza1693 days ago
Ridley Scott, Nicole Holofcener, and the cast of 'The Last Duel'
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott Says Millennials Are to Blame for 'The Last Duel' Bombing at the Box Office

Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel hasn’t fared too hot at the box office, and the director believes millennials are to blame for its poor performance

Joe Price1698 days ago
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house of gucci second trailer
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Star in the Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver top a star-studded cast in 'House of Gucci,' Ridley Scott's hugely anticipated tale about the family behind the luxe fashion brand.

Joe Price1723 days ago
Andre 3000
Pop Culture

André 3000 Joins Cast of Noah Baumbach’s 'White Noise' Film Adaptation

André 3000 has joined the cast of the film adaptation of 'White Noise,' which will be directed by Noah Baumbach, and will stream on Netflix next year.

Gavin Evans1794 days ago

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