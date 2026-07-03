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For some, the real star of Sunday's big game (aside from Rihanna) is the expectedly vast assortment of star-stacked commercials. Let's take a look.Trace William Cowen
Music
Here’s What Would Have Happened in Rihanna’s Scrapped Scene With a Puppet in Adam Driver-Starring ‘Annette’
Director Leos Carax said that screenwriters Ron Mael and Russell Mael had a small role for Rihanna in which “she was supposed to play Rihanna.”Brenton Blanchet
The first trailer for Ridley Scott's hugely anticipated 'House of Gucci' has arrived, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.Joe Price
Social media is having a ball with a new picture of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver posed together in costume on set for their upcoming movie 'House of Gucci.'Jordan Rose