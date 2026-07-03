Robert De Niro

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A person carries a red KITH shopping bag with a black box inside, wearing a purple skirt and white pants.
Style

Kith Drops 'Taxi Driver' and Tribeca Film Festival Anniversary Collections

'Taxi Driver' turned 50 this year, while the film festival turned 25.

tara mahadevan38 days ago
Robert De Niro.
Pop Culture

Watch Robert De Niro Deliver Famous 'Taxi Driver' Line on Film's 50th Anniversary

The two-time Academy Award winner celebrated the movie's anniversary at a Tribeca Film Festival screening alongside director Martin Scorsese.

Jaelani Turner-Williams40 days ago
Robert De Niro.
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro's Grandson's Death: Five Arrested In Connection to Fatal Overdose

Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez died from an accidental overdose in July 2023.

Jaelani Turner-Williams259 days ago
Two older men embracing in a friendly manner, both wearing dark clothing, with one in a puffy jacket. Black and white photo.
Style

Moncler Unites Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for 'Warmer Together' Campaign

The luxury brand’s latest campaign highlights friendship and connection through a cinematic lens.

Complex Staff274 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel sitting at a desk on his talk show set, wearing a suit and tie, with a cityscape backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kimmel Says Effort to 'Cancel' Him 'Backfired Bigly': 'Release the Epstein Files to Distract Us'

"He tried his best to cancel me," Kimmel said of Trump when making his late-night return on Tuesday.

Trace William Cowen295 days ago
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(L-R) Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Pranks Martin Scorsese With Viral 'Goodnight' Trend

Scorsese was confused by the call, declaring it a "big mystery."

Trey Alston405 days ago
(L) Robert De Niro attends "The Alto Knights" European Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on March 13, 2025 in London, England. (R) Airyn De Niro on Instagram.
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro on Supporting His Trans Daughter Airyn: 'I Don't Know What the Big Deal Is'

"I love and support Airyn as my daughter," the actor said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams441 days ago
L: Airyn De Niro. R: Robert De Niro takes part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "The Alto Knights" hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on March 17, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro's Trans Daughter Airyn On 'Stepping Into New Identity'

De Niro's 29-year-old daughter, Airyn De Niro, began hormone therapy in 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams443 days ago
Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Throws Gayle King Surprise 70th Birthday Party

Winfrey celebrated her best friend's milestone with a star-studded birthday bash, attended by everyone from Tina Knowles to Robert De Niro.

tara mahadevan577 days ago
Three men are standing together: Robert De Niro, Michael Mann, and Al Pacino. Robert wears a casual shirt, Michael wears a suit, and Al wears a suit with a tie
Pop Culture

Someone Bought the 'Stilt House' From Michael Mann's 'Heat' for Just Over $1 Million

Last year, the Malibu residence of Robert De Niro's character in the 1995 crime thriller was listed at $21 million.

Brad Callas752 days ago
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Spike Lee in casual wear and baseball cap with Robert De Niro in a beige jacket posing together at the Tribeca Festival step-and-repeat backdrop
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Shares Father's Day Message to Robert De Niro, Says They Need to Do a Movie: 'Scorsese Wouldn't Mind'

Lee called De Niro his "artistic brother," noting that they've yet "to do one Spike Lee joint together."

Trace William Cowen759 days ago
Robert De Niro smiles wearing glasses, a dark suit, light blue shirt, and tie, at the "Amsterdam" event backdrop
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Gets Into Heated Argument on the Street Outside Trump Trial

The actor spoke at Joe Biden's reelection campaign in front of the Manhattan courtroom where Trump is being tried.

tara mahadevan779 days ago
Aerial view of a large industrial building with a flat roof and parked cars nearby
Life

'Heat 2' Jokes Erupt After Elaborate $30 Million Cash Heist in Los Angeles (UPDATE)

The heist could end up going down in history as Los Angeles' biggest ever.

Trace William Cowen833 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Opens Up About 19-Year-Old Grandson’s 'Awful' Accidental Overdose

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was allegedly sold fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Jose Martinez890 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Tears Up Reflecting on Seventh Child Gia at Age 80: ‘I Wanna Be Around for as Long as I Can’

De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia last year.

Joe Price903 days ago
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