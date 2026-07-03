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Pop Culture
Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Will Always Remind Me of Billy Batts's Death in 'Goodfellas'
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a good spot of tailoring allowed his arm to the full range of graceful motion from his hip to Rock's cheek.melvinbackman