Yo Gotti has a fondness for Richard Mille watches.

The Collective Music Group founder celebrated the success of his artist Moneybagg Yo’s chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain by gifting him a Richard Mille that reportedly ran him six figures, according to HotNewHipHop.

“Gotta celebrate success shoutout to Bagg No.1 on Billboard,” Gotti said in an Instagram video as he showed Moneybagg’s plaque for reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Gotti also praised Moneybagg in the post’s caption, writing, “From da Hood Blocks To Top of da Charts. Trust Da Process, See da Results! We Proud of you Bruh.”

While that particular watch isn’t listed on the Richard Mille site, it appears to be some sort of an RM-11. Watch Rapport has shown that the model costs just over $134,000.

A Gangsta’s Pain is Moneybagg Yo’s first No. 1 album debut, which Chart Data said is eligible to become the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop album of the year on the Billboard 200. The release boasts features from Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and more. After its first week at No. 1 on the chart, it dropped to No. 2 and then regained the top spot in its third week.

On Tuesday, Yo also dropped the new song “Rookie of the Year.” HipHop-N-More notes it’s “released in promotion of Ja Morant’s six-part docu-series titled Promiseland,” coming later this year. Listen here:

Earlier this month Gotti gifted himself two Richard Mille watches for his 40th birthday, noting he makes it a point to spend no less than $1 million to celebrate himself each year. The first self-gifted timepiece cost him about $650,000, and the second about $440,000. For his previous birthday, he bought himself a $180,000 turquoise Richard Mille watch as well. Moneybagg also came through this year and gave Gotti an iced-out Bread Gang chain for his 40th.