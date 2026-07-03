Gifts

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Latto, with long blonde hair, smiling, wearing a black outfit and gold jewelry, seated on a striped couch in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Latto Showcases Baby Gifts She's Received From Sexyy Red, Usher, and More

Latto announced that she's expecting her first child upon revealing she's got a new album on the way.

Joe Price99 days ago
Pusha T and Pharrell Williams pose together at an event, both smiling. Pharrell wears sunglasses and a beige jacket.
Music

Pusha T Shows ‘Love’ to Pharrell After He Sent Him New Rolls-Royce

The rapper showed off the new whip in a series of videos on social media.

Alex Ocho207 days ago
A camo-print jacket with "New York" text, and a person wearing a blue Knicks cap and white t-shirt, posing indoors.
Sports

Complex's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for the Sports Fans in Your Life

From Anthony Edwards' signature sneakers to Playboi Carti Lakers jerseys, these picks blend sports culture with streetwear for the ultimate fan gifts this season.

Complex Staff217 days ago
Split image of Adin Ross, Drake and Akademiks.
Pop Culture

Akademiks Reacts After Learning Drake Gifted Adin Ross a $330,000 'Maxed Out' Maybach: 'Word?!'

Adin showed off the car to Ak and the chat on his Kick stream.

Jose Martinez254 days ago
Gunna performs on stage, wearing a black Adidas jacket, holding a microphone.
Style

Gunna Was Thrilled to Get a Birkin Bag for His 32nd Birthday

The Atlanta rapper recently celebrated his 32nd birthday with friends and family.

Joe Price396 days ago
Advertisement
Drake smiling, wearing a black shirt and beaded necklace, with braided hair. The background is dimly lit with red and blue hues.
Music

Drake Gifts $45,000 to Fans After Spotting 'Adonis' Sign at Melbourne Concert

Two fans walked away with life-changing giveaways at the rapper's first stop in Melbourne, Australia, for his Anita Max Wynn Tour.

Alex Ocho523 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: Rapper and entertainer Boosie Badazz reacts late in the fourth quarter during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Boosie Gives Porsche to Daughter, Says He's 'Keeping It Gangsta'

The rapper bought the luxury car for his "straight-A student" daughter, Lyric.

Jaelani Turner-Williams561 days ago
Leena Sayed and Devin Haney in a split image.
Sports

Leena Sayed Shows off Maybach Gifted by Husband Devin Haney

The gift comes after a leaked jail call video from 2022 showed Sayed talking to Young Thug.

Joe Price564 days ago
Split image. Drake, smiling with glasses and a necklace, next to Adin Ross wearing a cap and a printed t-shirt.
Music

How to Watch Drake and Adin Ross’ ‘Drizzmas Giveaway’ Live Stream

Inspired by his 'God's Plan' music video, Drake will be giving away cars, cash, trips, and more on Dec. 26.

Alex Ocho568 days ago
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Usher Raymond (C) and his sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V (L) and Naviyd Raymond (R) attend the Healthy Thanksgiving meals giveaway event hosted / sponsored by HUNGRY, Sunfare and Usher Raymond at Mary Hall Freedom Village on November 23, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Music

Watch Usher Invite His Son On Stage for 16th Birthday Celebration

The eight-time Grammy winner also surprised his son with a Land Rover as a gift.

Jaelani Turner-Williams583 days ago
Advertisement
Drake walking outside in a colorful denim jacket with braided hair. Close-up of a beaded necklace with letters spelling "IT'S GIVIN."
Style

Drake’s 'Baddie Friend' Chain From BenDaDonnn Jokingly Declared 'Best Gift of the Year'

The 6 God's previous attempt at "normalizing girl compliments with my dogs" has now been immortalized.

Trace William Cowen624 days ago
Enyce Smith and musician Kanye West are posing together. Kanye West is wearing a beanie and dark jacket, while Enyce Smith wears a suit with a colorful bow tie
Music

Ye Celebrates Longtime Manager John Monopoly's Birthday With Tesla Cybertruck Gift

Ye and Monopoly have been working together since the 'College Dropout' days.

tara mahadevan714 days ago
Person on left smiling in an elegant off-shoulder dress and necklace. Child on right holding a stuffed toy, standing next to flowers
Music

Beyoncé Sent Flowers, Toy to 2-Year-Old ‘Friend’ Tyler After Toddler's Video Went Viral

One of the youngest members of the BeyHive went viral on TikTok last week after asking his mom if he could visit his friend Beyoncé.

Alex Ocho814 days ago
travis scott and brad pitt are pictured
Music

Travis Scott Gives Fans a Look at Holiday Gift Basket Sent to Him by 'My Dawg' Brad Pitt

As fans will note, Scott recorded 'Utopia' at Pitt's Miraval Studios.

Trace William Cowen920 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons 3 Birkin Bags Worth $400,000 for Christmas

"IF YOU AINT HUSTLIN TO SHARE IT WITH UR PPL IDK WTF YOU DOING," wrote Gotti on Instagram.

Alex Ocho934 days ago
Pop Culture

xQc Makes Kid Cry After Buying Him Computer on Livestream: 'If You're Broke, I'll Get You One'

In the season of giving, xQc gifted one of his viewers with money to buy a computer.

Louis Pavlakos961 days ago
Style

Rick Ross Gives Shaq MMG Pendant to Celebrate 'What You Mean Not Only To Myself But This Entire Culture' (UPDATE)

The Big Diesel appears on the remix to Rick Ross and Meek Mill's "Shaq &amp; Kobe."

Jose Martinez995 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App