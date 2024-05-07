TDE's Punch Says He Hopes Mal Is 'Ok' After He Vehemently Defended Drake in Rant

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar rivalry is divisive.
Many fans chose a side early on in the beef, including the titular hosts of the New Rory and Mal, Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay. On Tuesday, the podcast unpacked the last week’s back-to-back diss records from the two feuding rappers.
If you’re an avid listener, you know that Mal has been riding for Drizzy since the beginning, once again evidenced in the show’s latest episode—and some of Mal’s commentary prompted a response from Punch.
The Top Dawg Entertainment president chimed in after an X user wrote, “Hey @MAL___ my son don’t need his bibs no more champ and it seems like you can use some for Ol Canada Boy’s nuts you gobbling. I can send ya some free of charge man. Don’t wanna get them stains on your shirt it’s prolly expensive.”
Punch asked what Mal said, which implored another X user to share a clip from the New Rory and Mal.
“That’s exactly what he did on ‘The Heart Part 6,’ [Drake] rapped about this n***a’s taking this fake information,” Mal said during the 35:50 mark of the episode, clearly getting heat. “I told y’all this on ‘Family Matters’ when I said, ‘You digging for dirt. You should be digging for proof. … I’m fucking playing with this dumb n***a. And he’s going for it. I’m the most lit n***a in the game, y’all mad and there’s no skeletons in my closet. I’m not no fucking pedophile. Stop it. That’s the only thing y’all n***as know that could fuckin’ end my run … and it doesn’t exist.’”
“You, Mr. Lamar, you hit your girl because she’s bigger than you," Mal continued. "You put your hands on your girl, you’ve been engaged for years, you’re not married yet, you’re living in New York, she’s not.”
Mal went on to say that Drake’s “Family Matters” is the “best record” that’s come out during the feud.
"He smashing these n***as," Mal continued. "Drake's strategy is like what most fighters would do or most people in a battle would do, you counter."
The host’s rant moved Punch to respond again. “Oh wow. He seems upset. I hope he’s ok,” he wrote.
During Mal’s oration, he touched on many points the 6 God made in his last K.Dot diss track. On “The Heart Part 6,” Drake responds to shots Kenny takes on “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” including allegations of Drake and his OVO crew preying on underage girls, being a snitch, and having a secret daughter—and Drake doubles down on accusing Lamar of domestic abuse and that Dave Free fathered one of the DAMN. rapper’s kids.
Elsewhere in the episode, Mal went on another rant. “You can’t diss the n***a that helped y’all,” he yelled, to which Rory replied, “We did it.” The co-hosts laughed as Mal didn’t realize what they meant—until he did.
Clearly, everyone was talking about Joe Budden, a person Rory and Mal famously fell out with. “It’s a difference,” Mal said. “Don’t ever bring that n***a up again in my presence.”