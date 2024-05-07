TDE's Punch Says He Hopes Mal Is 'Ok' After He Vehemently Defended Drake in Rant

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar rivalry is divisive.

Many fans chose a side early on in the beef, including the titular hosts of the New Rory and Mal, Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay. On Tuesday, the podcast unpacked the last week’s back-to-back diss records from the two feuding rappers.

If you’re an avid listener, you know that Mal has been riding for Drizzy since the beginning, once again evidenced in the show’s latest episode—and some of Mal’s commentary prompted a response from Punch.

The Top Dawg Entertainment president chimed in after an X user wrote, “Hey @MAL___ my son don’t need his bibs no more champ and it seems like you can use some for Ol Canada Boy’s nuts you gobbling. I can send ya some free of charge man. Don’t wanna get them stains on your shirt it’s prolly expensive.”