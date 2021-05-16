Moneybagg Yo reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard 200.

A Gangsta’s Pain moved 61,000 equivalent album units, with streaming accounting for 60,000 of this week’s total, Billboard reports. It’s the second-lowest weekly sum for a No. 1 this year, eclipsing Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which earned 56,000 units in January, to secure her third nonconsecutive week on the Billboard 200. 

After getting his third No. 1 album on the Billboard chart, DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled dropped two spots in its second week, with 46,000 units. A Gangsta’s Pain, which features appearances by Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, and Pharrell, slipped last week to second place , but Moneybagg preferred to look at the silver lining. 

His fourth studio album was projected earlier in the week to return to first, a development that he was well aware of. 

According to Chart Data, A Gangsta’s Pain has positioned itself as the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop album of the year on the Billboard 200. 

Elsewhere on the charts, Justin Bieber’s Justice sits in fourth with 38,000 units. SoulFly from Rod Wave holds steady at No. 6 after receiving 32,000 units, which was just enough to surpass the 31,000 units moved by Young Thug and YSL’s latest project, Slime Language 2

Billboard notes it was also the first time in two months that an album didn’t debut in the top 10. 