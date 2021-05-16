Moneybagg Yo reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard 200.

A Gangsta’s Pain moved 61,000 equivalent album units, with streaming accounting for 60,000 of this week’s total, Billboard reports. It’s the second-lowest weekly sum for a No. 1 this year, eclipsing Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which earned 56,000 units in January, to secure her third nonconsecutive week on the Billboard 200.

After getting his third No. 1 album on the Billboard chart, DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled dropped two spots in its second week, with 46,000 units. A Gangsta’s Pain, which features appearances by Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, and Pharrell, slipped last week to second place , but Moneybagg preferred to look at the silver lining.

His fourth studio album was projected earlier in the week to return to first, a development that he was well aware of.

According to Chart Data, A Gangsta’s Pain has positioned itself as the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop album of the year on the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere on the charts, Justin Bieber’s Justice sits in fourth with 38,000 units. SoulFly from Rod Wave holds steady at No. 6 after receiving 32,000 units, which was just enough to surpass the 31,000 units moved by Young Thug and YSL’s latest project, Slime Language 2.

Billboard notes it was also the first time in two months that an album didn’t debut in the top 10.