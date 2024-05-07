50 Cent is suing his ex Daphne Joy for defamation after she alleged he raped and physically abused her.

On Monday, 50's lawyers filed a lawsuit against Joy for an Instagram post she shared in March, in which she made several accusations against the rapper. According to 50, she shared the post because he was seeking custody of their 11-year-old son Sire, which he did after Joy was named as one of Diddy's "sex workers" in the lawsuit Rodney Jones filed against the Bad Boy Records mogul.

In her March post, Joy wasn't happy with 50 ridiculing her regarding the sex worker accusation and claimed she was tired of protecting his image for their son. Joy alleged that 50 raped and abused her while celebrating him no longer being her "oppressor."

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," Joy wrote. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.

She added, "You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

Elsewhere in his lawsuit, 50 said Daphne Joy's post earned over 22,000 likes and has subjected him to online harassment while damaging his business reputation and child custody case. Court documents also stated that 50 sent a letter to Joy last month demanding a retraction. She allegedly refused, while her lawyers demanded 50 pay his ex millions of dollars and drop the custody suit if he wanted her to delete the post.

50 is suing for defamation and seeking damages in excess of $1 million. He is also requesting a court order to force Joy to remove the post and withhold any other negative comments.