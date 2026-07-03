Drake's Hot 100 Takeover Leads to First-Ever Appearances on Chart for Molly Santana, Popcaan, More
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Molly Santana, Popcaan, and more have earned their first-ever Hot 100 chart appearances thanks to collaborations with Drake.Trace William Cowen
Music
The Game Downplays Eminem’s Massive Commercial Success While Addressing Music Industry’s ‘Bullsh*t Propaganda’
The Game has broken down why any sales-based argument about superiority isn't logical, and outlined what he identifies as industry-wide problems.Trace William Cowen
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People Surprised Napster Is Still Around After T-Pain Shared Image on How Much Streaming Platforms Pay Artists
The iconic file-sharing service Napster began trending on social media Wednesday after T-Pain shared a tweet comparing how much streaming platforms pay artists.Brad Callas
Kanye West's latest album 'Donda' continues to dominate multiple charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, where he has two songs in the top 10.Brenton Blanchet