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Five members of the K-pop group RESCENE sitting on a couch, wearing caps and covering their faces with their hands.
Music

K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release

The rising girl group cried on a surprise live stream after "Love Attack" topped Melon's Top 100, almost two years after its 2024 release.

Alex Ocho8 days ago
Lizzo In Concert At Irving Plaza
Music

Lizzo Opens Up About 'Soul-Crushing' First-Week Sales for Her 'B*tch' Album

Lizzo's latest failed to chart on the Billboard 200 albums chart, a dramatic decrease from her 2022 album 'Special,' which peaked at No. 2.

Joe Price17 days ago
Drake at a sports event, wearing a denim jacket and chain necklace, with a focused expression.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Locks Up a Fourth Straight Week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

The album is now the longest-running chart-topper of 2026.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and holding a microphone, with blue lighting in the background.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Spends Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Drake just reached another milestone on the charts, while Paul McCartney and K-pop superstars aespa debut albums in the top 10.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, smiling broadly at an event.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' on Track to Bag Third Straight Week at No. 1

How long will the reign of 'Iceman' continue?

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Stays at No. 1 for Week 2 After Completing Historic Billboard 200 Sweep (UPDATE)

Drake became the first solo artist to match Taylor Swift's 15 Billboard 200 No. 1s.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Drake with braided hair sings passionately on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone, with a smoky background.
Music

Drake Charts 42 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100, Breaks Michael Jackson's Record

Drake secured 42 hits across his three new albums on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ending Thursday, May 21.

Joe Price52 days ago
Drake energetically walks down a stage runway with purple lights and a cheering crowd.
Music

Drake Again Makes Chart History by Landing 12 Albums on Latest Billboard 200 Update

Drake is now the first living solo artist to have ever charted 12 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone, with braided hair and visible tattoos.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti'

Drake made history by holding the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho54 days ago
Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Music

Drake Makes UK Chart Record by Becoming First Artist to Debut Three Albums in Top 10

'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti' all charted in the top ten of the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Joe Price56 days ago
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Chris Brown, in a textured white jacket, signing an autograph, surrounded by people in formal attire outdoors.
Music

Chris Brown's Latest Album 'Brown': Here Are the First Week Numbers

The album debuted to mixed reviews earlier this month ahead of the start of his co-headlining tour with Usher.

Joe Price60 days ago
Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black leather vest, and pointing into the crowd.
Music

Could Drake Become the First Artist to Sweep the Billboard 200’s Top 3?

Drake announced he will release three albums simultaneously: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti.'

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Justin Bieber in a red beanie and sleeveless hoodie sits on stage, holding a microphone and smiling.
Music

Justin Bieber’s ‘SWAG’ Climbs Back Into Top Five on Billboard 200 After Coachella Performance

Bieber's Coachella momentum lifted 'SWAG' back to the top of the charts as Ella Langley held on to the top spot.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
Karol G on stage, smiling and waving, in an orange embellished outfit with a vibrant background.
Music

Karol G’s Streams Soar Following Historic Coachella Performances

Karol G's set as the festival's first Latina headliner launched four songs back into the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Alex Ocho85 days ago
Split images. Left: Justin Bieber singing on stage. Right: Sabrina Carpenter in a white outfit performing.
Music

Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter’s Albums Rocket Up Billboard Charts After Coachella Sets

Bieber's ‘SWAG’ and Carpenter's ‘Man's Best Friend’ zoomed up the charts thanks to their headlining performances during Coachella's first weekend.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
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Kanye West is smiling, wearing a black leather jacket and a hoodie, seated in a crowd.
Music

Kanye West’s 'Bully' Getting Deluxe Edition as Gamma Disputes First-Week Sales Numbers

Gamma announced a deluxe version of Kanye West’s 'Bully' and disputed first-week sales numbers, claiming the album performed better than reported.

Mark Elibert103 days ago

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