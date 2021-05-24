Moneybagg Yo is en route to actualizing his potential as a defining artist. As a result, he wanted to thank the person who saw him as a diamond in the rough before the world knew his capabilities.

Moneybagg Yo is signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group through which he has his own Bread Gang imprint. On Sunday, Gotti and Yo linked up in Los Angeles and Moneybagg decided to give Gotti an iced-out Bread Gang chain.

“They say you gotta crown the king, you know what I’m saying?” Yo said as he gave Gotti the present.

Gotti’s latest project, A Gangsta’s Pain, served as the rapper’s official breakthrough into the mainstream, peaking at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Yet Gotti’s new Bread Gang chain wasn’t just a celebration of Moneybagg’s success, it also commemorated Yo Gotti’s belated birthday. The rapper-turned-Memphis music mogul turned 40 on May 19.

Moneybagg Yo isn’t the only hot artist on Collective Music Group. Along with staple acts like Yo and Blac Youngsta, Gotti has signed buzzing act EST Gee and created a joint venture with Lil Baby’s 4PF record label to sign 42 Dugg. During his latest appearance on The Breakfast Club, Dugg explains how the three artists created a partnership.



“It was crazy how it came together,” 42 Dugg said around the interview’s four minute mark. Dugg detailed meeting Lil Baby and establishing a friendship through gambling. He also described how Gotti came to his hometown of Detroit to meet him. This allowed the parties to build a bridge and generate money together.

“When you go to different cities, I like to show all the independents love in the city,” Gotti added. “So, I be asking people who the hottest ones out here. … And Dugg was the name they were saying.”