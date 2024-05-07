Watch Gunna Fans Cause an Upper Balcony to Shake During “Fukumean” Performance

Venue officials stated a screw became loose, and the decision was made to call an early end to the show as a safety precaution. Keem was told during the show what was going on, and he told the crowd, "The floor is cracking, so for y'all safety, for everyone's safety...Detroit, I love you. Believe me when I say I'll be back."

He added on Twitter, "FUCK !!!!!!! DETROIT !!!!! WE BROKE THE FLOOR !! ILL BE BACK !! BELIEVE THAT !!"

The venue was eventually deemed unsafe by the city and shut down indefinitely. JID also experienced the same thing back in 2019 when law enforcement had to stop his show at Ithaca College because the floor had become unstable.